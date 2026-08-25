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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A recent op-ed in this paper asked for the science that justifies reducing the population of horses along the Salt River.

In response, here is both the science ― and the history ― from those of us from the Salt River Horse Collaborative.

The area occupied by the Salt River horses used to be grazed by cattle. In 1979, the Forest Service determined that the area could sustainably provide approximately 150 Annual Unit Months (known as AUMs) of forage per year, enough to support only about 12 to 13 cows.

But even with that modest population of cows, the damage was severe.

In 1981, the Salt River Recreation Plan identified that "an unacceptable level of conflict exists between yearlong livestock use and recreational values, as well as with soil, watershed and wildlife habitat."

Instead of building costly fencing to keep cows out of sensitive portions of the river, the federal government acquired the grazing permit, and the cows were removed.

At that time, there were no horses in the Salt River area, "except for occasional strays," coming from the nearby Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

After the grazing allotment was closed, its boundary fencing was no longer maintained, and horses from the adjoining Tribal lands moved in.

Today, about 300 horses live in the area the Forest Service once found could not even accommodate 12 cows without unacceptable damage to soil, water, wildlife habitat and recreation.