Amelia Cramer

Downtown

MAGA has buyer's remorse

The MAGA crowd was fine with an insurrection, women's rights being stripped, fellow citizens murdered in the streets, and hanging out with a child predator, but $6 gas is just too much to bear. They voted for racism and hatred, and that's just what they got. Did they really think a man who has spent his whole life trying to enrich himself was suddenly going to become a champion of the common man? They saw what he was in the first term, and they voted for him anyway. MAGA's bar is very, very low.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Kerr local and American hero

A letter to the editor from a writer who doesn’t understand Steve Kerr’s beliefs says Steve shouldn’t speak about world affairs. This writer thinks he knows more than Steve about Israel.

Steve Kerr, a University of Arizona hero and a World, Olympic, and NBA champion, learned from Lute Olson about being a true leader of men.

In The New Yorker, Steve said that Israel “sought revenge for October 7th, and now 72,000 Palestinians have been killed while Israelis were illegally taking over the West Bank.” That statement was 100% true, although the numbers may have since changed.

Steve did not say that Israel was committing genocide, although, in my opinion, they are. Many people will disagree, and many of those people are Jewish.