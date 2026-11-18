Some local organizations appear to treat opposition as a starting point, rather than a conclusion reached after weighing evidence. Activists arriving from outside Arizona bring national political rhetoric into local discussions. Social media algorithms reward outrage, turning legitimate concerns about water, land or housing into campaigns where opposition matters more than understanding the proposal.

This is called NIMBYism: “not in my backyard.”

I understood concerns about some recent projects: water use and environmental impacts in the Sonoran Desert always deserve scrutiny. But rejecting a project is not automatically a victory; we must also ask what opportunities are lost.

Consider the proposed solar farm near Three Points. Whatever its merits or shortcomings, I find it disheartening to see renewable energy meet immediate resistance in a region that historically would pride itself on sustainability. After years advocating for cleaner energy, watching opposition to the infrastructure needed to build it is a gut punch.

Tucson’s elected officials hear from homeowners opposed to neighborhood change and organized activist groups opposed to certain developments. Both are humanly fallible, and neither deserves a veto over Tucson’s future.

I worry leaders are unwilling to challenge these influential parts of their voting base, even when doing so might serve younger Tucsonans long term. Listening to constituents is essential, but governing sometimes means disagreeing with the loudest people in the room.