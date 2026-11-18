The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I grew up on a horse property outside Phoenix. My great-great-grandparents are buried at the Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle Road; my great-grandfather was a miner in Bisbee. My mother, my great-great-grandfather (who played football with Pop McKale) and I attended the University of Arizona.
In college, I fell in love with Tucson’s open-minded community, Sonoran roots, Sky Islands and borderlands culture. A year after graduating in environmental science in 2022, I bought my first home on Tucson’s east side with an FHA loan and 4% down. I could barely afford the mortgage, but I believed in Tucson’s future, not as Arizona’s second city, but as its original city.
Over the years, I watched as nearly every ambitious young person I knew left Tucson. Today, at 26, I live and work in Texas.
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According to the University of Arizona, Tucson-area households headed by adults ages 25-44 earned almost $13,000 less than their national counterparts in 2024.
I have watched with pride as Tucsonans defended compassion, justice and environmental protection. I volunteered with Tucson Samaritans during the 2023-2024 border crises, amid rising migration and violence around Sasabe, Sonora. In state and local government, I worked on environmental issues involving Sonora, water resources and public health. I also pursued graduate studies in sustainable engineering at ASU and advocated for clean energy with the Arizona Youth Climate Coalition.
I share the values behind Tucson’s activism. That is why its reflexive opposition to any development troubles me.
Some local organizations appear to treat opposition as a starting point, rather than a conclusion reached after weighing evidence. Activists arriving from outside Arizona bring national political rhetoric into local discussions. Social media algorithms reward outrage, turning legitimate concerns about water, land or housing into campaigns where opposition matters more than understanding the proposal.
This is called NIMBYism: “not in my backyard.”
I understood concerns about some recent projects: water use and environmental impacts in the Sonoran Desert always deserve scrutiny. But rejecting a project is not automatically a victory; we must also ask what opportunities are lost.
Consider the proposed solar farm near Three Points. Whatever its merits or shortcomings, I find it disheartening to see renewable energy meet immediate resistance in a region that historically would pride itself on sustainability. After years advocating for cleaner energy, watching opposition to the infrastructure needed to build it is a gut punch.
Tucson’s elected officials hear from homeowners opposed to neighborhood change and organized activist groups opposed to certain developments. Both are humanly fallible, and neither deserves a veto over Tucson’s future.
I worry leaders are unwilling to challenge these influential parts of their voting base, even when doing so might serve younger Tucsonans long term. Listening to constituents is essential, but governing sometimes means disagreeing with the loudest people in the room.
I vividly remember meeting retired neighbors shortly after buying my home. They promptly told me they opposed any affordable housing near Park Place Mall. I had worked to buy my first home in Tucson, yet people already settled there opposed housing that might help others do the same. That is traditional NIMBYism, and these same instincts emerge within activist circles in response to policing and economic development.
I do not want to dismiss newcomers’ voices. But there is an irony in people moving here for Tucson’s unique character, then resisting changes that could allow the next generation to stay and build families.
Southern Arizona has enormous advantages: its university, culture and strategic location next to Mexico. I expect Tucson to grow. I fear that it may do so in spite of local leadership, not because of it. Businesses and young professionals have choices; when opportunities disappear, they go elsewhere.
I do not want Tucson to become a concrete jungle like Phoenix. I am proud of our transit, our sustainability, and would love to see it expand. But protecting what makes Tucson special requires honest consideration of the costs of saying no.
I want my generation to imagine a life in Southern Arizona. If preserving Tucson means young Arizonans cannot stay, whom, exactly, are we preserving it for?
Nicholas Matthews is a native Arizonan and former Tucson resident with degrees in environmental science from the University of Arizona and sustainable engineering from Arizona State University. He previously worked in Arizona state government and as a volunteer with numerous local organizations.