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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Most of us have a first place and a second place.

The first is home. The second is work or school. The “third place” is everything in between: the coffee shop where the barista knows your order, the local gym where retirees work out beside teenagers and the mall where grandparents watch children play.

A third place is not quite an appointment and not quite an errand. It is somewhere people can simply be around other people.

That may sound ordinary, but ordinary connection has become a public health concern.

In 2023, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory warning that loneliness and social isolation pose serious risks to physical and mental health. The advisory linked social disconnection to higher risks of depression, cardiovascular disease, dementia and premature death. In other words, belonging is not merely pleasant. It is protective.

Yet loneliness is often treated as an individual problem. People are told to join a group, call a friend, volunteer or get out more. Those suggestions assume there is somewhere welcoming, affordable and physically comfortable to go.

Connection requires more than motivation. It requires infrastructure.

Arizona has a particular need for that infrastructure.