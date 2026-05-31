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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The 2026 election is rapidly approaching, and unfortunately, some are taking this opportunity to renew false claims about election fraud from the 2020 election. To restore confidence in our elections, and further tell the truth about Arizona’s well-run elections, the Democracy Defense Project recently joined the Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory at ASU and the Center for the Future of Arizona for a statewide tour to discuss how elections are run in the state. Election experts and community leaders traveled to Tucson to discuss longstanding election processes, solutions to election challenges, and common-sense reforms.

The strength of our election system lies in its proximity to the people. For decades, Arizona has maintained a proven track record of secure, accurate, and transparent elections. We have successfully implemented mail-in voting since 1991 and voter ID requirements since 1996 — systems built, refined, and trusted at the local level. Our counties are not only capable of administering elections; they are the very backbone of that success.

According to recent polling data from the Center for the Future of Arizona and the Democracy Defense Project, 86% of Arizona voters overwhelmingly support the state’s mail-in early voting systems. Although there is ongoing national and local rhetoric targeting early voting, that rhetoric is not a reflection of the will of the voters. In addition, voters prioritize accuracy over speed regarding election results.