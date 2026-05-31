The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The 2026 election is rapidly approaching, and unfortunately, some are taking this opportunity to renew false claims about election fraud from the 2020 election. To restore confidence in our elections, and further tell the truth about Arizona’s well-run elections, the Democracy Defense Project recently joined the Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory at ASU and the Center for the Future of Arizona for a statewide tour to discuss how elections are run in the state. Election experts and community leaders traveled to Tucson to discuss longstanding election processes, solutions to election challenges, and common-sense reforms.
The strength of our election system lies in its proximity to the people. For decades, Arizona has maintained a proven track record of secure, accurate, and transparent elections. We have successfully implemented mail-in voting since 1991 and voter ID requirements since 1996 — systems built, refined, and trusted at the local level. Our counties are not only capable of administering elections; they are the very backbone of that success.
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According to recent polling data from the Center for the Future of Arizona and the Democracy Defense Project, 86% of Arizona voters overwhelmingly support the state’s mail-in early voting systems. Although there is ongoing national and local rhetoric targeting early voting, that rhetoric is not a reflection of the will of the voters. In addition, voters prioritize accuracy over speed regarding election results.
During our conversation in Tucson, panelists dispelled myths about hand-counting, explaining to the audience that attempting to hand-count millions of ballots inherently introduces massive human error compared to machine tabulation. Local experts also discussed the ongoing debate about voting centers versus precinct-level voting, noting that the public widely supports voting centers since they provide more flexibility in where a vote can be cast. Reverting to traditional precinct voting would severely hamper rural access and confuse many urban voters.
Additionally, there were conversations about proposals to move the drop-off deadline for mail ballots to the Friday before Election Day, and how such reforms could be implemented while maintaining maximum ballot access.
Arizona election officials understand that a one-size-fits-all approach to elections simply does not work. Southern Arizona faces unique challenges compared to the rest of the state, and we must keep this diversity in mind when considering any election reforms.
As we enter this upcoming election cycle, it is important to remember that Arizona's election systems have consistently proven to be secure and accurate. Extensive reviews have repeatedly confirmed the integrity of our processes, demonstrating that our elections are well-administered and reliable thanks to the dedicated work of local officials.
I urge all community leaders to educate the public before Election Day about the systems in place to secure our elections, without hyperbole and political rhetoric. This is important because as results come in on election night, and some races become too close to call immediately, voters will understand that there is no foul play. Local election officials are following the legal processes to verify and count every eligible ballot. Our elections are too important to fall victim to misinformation by politicians who only have their own self-interest in mind.
Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines is a board member of the Democracy Defense Project in Arizona.