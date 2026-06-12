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Several staffers at Pueblo High School have asked for the removal of the principal after alleging a pattern of sexism, intimidation and retaliation.

The criticism of Principal Frank Rosthenhausler was made public during Tuesday's Tucson Unified School District governing board meeting.

More than a dozen current and former teachers, a student and a former student presented the board with a list of grievances against Rosthenhausler, who has been principal at Pueblo, 3500 S. 12th Ave., for eight years. Rosthenhausler became an interim principal at Pueblo in June 2018 and was named the permanent principal in 2019.

"We are asking for a change in leadership," Victoria Bodanyi, an 11-year teacher at Pueblo, told the board, as staffers made claims that included sexism and dismissive behavior. "We want a leader who will be reflective, who has a plan, a vision and integrity that honors the students as holistic beings rather than just as points towards a letter grade; who will value us as professionals, who will listen to our expertise and who will lead with love."

The district launched a culture and climate review in May, which remains ongoing, that has received about 20% of staff participation.

Bodanyi blamed the lack of guidelines around the review for the lack of participation.

"There is no set, written policy for how a culture and climate review should go," she said. "That gives teachers pause. How are we supposed to trust the process is on the up-and-up if we don’t know what the process is?"

Rosthenhausler denied criticisms Wednesday, saying he treated all staff with respect, regardless of gender.