Support students
As a student at Pima Community College, I've learned that education is about more than earning a degree. While balancing school with my responsibilities as a caregiver for my father, I've worked toward my education and future career. I completed my associate degree in Digital Game and Simulation Development and am now studying cybersecurity. Through Pima College's Federal Work-Study program, I've also gained valuable work experience that has helped me find a path toward a career in IT.
PCC has given me opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. Proposition 430 would help maintain the campuses, classrooms and resources that students depend on to pursue their goals. Investing in Pima means investing in people who are working hard to build better futures for themselves and their families. I encourage voters to support Proposition 430 so future students can have those same opportunities.
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Erick Martinez
Midtown
Have you noticed?
Have you noticed that your favorite restaurants in Tucson are too easy to get into, and when you do, they’re pretty empty?
Let’s say I eat in restaurants probably at least twice a week, sometimes more. I believe this reflects whatever is happening in our economy. First, folks don’t want to use their gas for nonessential trips, then, the cost of your meal has gotten much higher, especially at dinner. Can’t blame the restaurants, not their fault, we do know who to point the finger towards, of course.
I expect this to continue and probably get worse. I think it’s important to support these businesses, maybe not a chain place, say McDonald’s, but your local favorite.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Trump looks like Mao
In author Jung Chang’s “Wild Swans,” her personal history of China’s Cultural Revolution (1966-76), upon Mao’s death, she wonders about Mao’s motivation for causing China so much discord and suffering over the previous 10 years. “But Mao's theory might just be the extension of his personality. He was, it seemed to me, really a restless fight promoter by nature, and good at it. He understood ugly human instincts such as envy and resentment … He ruled by getting people to hate each other.”
I am struck by parallels I see in Mao and President Trump’s hold on power: creating a cult of personality; demeaning those they don’t agree with; calling the opposition the enemy; generally creating chaos and confusion by quixotically changing policies. Ironically, Trump insists on calling Democrats Communists.
The sooner Americans move beyond this cult of personality and reestablish the rule of law, the better it will be for everyone.
Beth Dingman
Green Valley
Cup o’ Kindness
Here was my New Year message to family and friends:
May the new year bring you all things good. May you know peace of mind wherever you are and whatever you do. May you practice looking for the best in others and be surrounded by people who bring out the best in you. May we join the world to “tak’ a cup o’ kindness” and may that bring us ever closer to peace on Earth. Happy New Year!
Does this message align with the year you are having? Please vote, and please vote for people who bring out the best in us.
Peggy Erhardt-Gray
Southwest side
Trump is embarrassing
Trump’s latest comments at rallies should concern all of us. He makes disgusting comments about men and women’s derrières. This is not acceptable behavior for anyone, let alone the president of our country. These comments are vulgar and demeaning, whether male or female. While people are struggling to put food on the table, gas in the tank and money in savings, the president is joking about people’s anatomy. This can’t be excused as “that’s just Trump being funny.” To seek an endorsement from Trump means the candidate has discarded their values.
John Kautz
Midtown
Who has close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?
Lest we forget: It was not Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, but President Trump, who accepted a gift initially valued at $400 million from the Muslim Brotherhood’s largest financial supporter — a lavishly equipped 747 from the Qatar royal family.
Kim Koch
Marana
Vote yes on Prop. 430
As an entrepreneur committed to creating jobs and strengthening our community, I believe investing in our future is critical. That’s why I support Proposition 430, the Pima Community College bond.
Pima Community College prepares thousands of students for careers that businesses across our region need to fill. From skilled trades and technology to public safety and healthcare, PCC provides accessible, affordable education that helps people build careers and provides qualified talent for employers.
Proposition 430 will modernize facilities, address critical infrastructure needs, and expand training opportunities, ensuring students have the resources to succeed and our workforce can keep pace with a changing economy.
A strong community college strengthens our entire region. By investing in Pima Community College, we’re investing in our people, our employers, and Southern Arizona’s long-term economic vitality.
If you aren’t willing to invest in a solution today, how much money are you willing to waste on the negative impact tomorrow? Vote yes on Proposition 430.
Jeff Ell
North side
Tucson's Rocktober
Hurray for Tucson! October brought together groups large and small in peaceful and joyful community. Cyclovia, the Big Gay 5K, neighborhood yard sales, homecoming and more entertained us in droves. Clean streets, rehabilitated parks, new pavement, music, colorful attire and pleasant aromas all added to uplifting encounters between friends and neighbors. It's a lovely respite from hand-wringing headlines of sexual predation, shifting military allegiances, immoral wars and obscene wealth accumulation for a few alongside Dickensian poverty for the masses. Local engagement is mighty!
Mary DeCamp
Downtown