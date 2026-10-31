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Support students

As a student at Pima Community College, I've learned that education is about more than earning a degree. While balancing school with my responsibilities as a caregiver for my father, I've worked toward my education and future career. I completed my associate degree in Digital Game and Simulation Development and am now studying cybersecurity. Through Pima College's Federal Work-Study program, I've also gained valuable work experience that has helped me find a path toward a career in IT.

PCC has given me opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. Proposition 430 would help maintain the campuses, classrooms and resources that students depend on to pursue their goals. Investing in Pima means investing in people who are working hard to build better futures for themselves and their families. I encourage voters to support Proposition 430 so future students can have those same opportunities.

Erick Martinez

Midtown

Have you noticed?

Have you noticed that your favorite restaurants in Tucson are too easy to get into, and when you do, they’re pretty empty?

Let’s say I eat in restaurants probably at least twice a week, sometimes more. I believe this reflects whatever is happening in our economy. First, folks don’t want to use their gas for nonessential trips, then, the cost of your meal has gotten much higher, especially at dinner. Can’t blame the restaurants, not their fault, we do know who to point the finger towards, of course.