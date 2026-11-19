Elections topics

With the midterms over and most of the bragging has been completed, is everything progressing as you thought when you cast your vote? It seemed like all the promises and speeches before the elections were about economics and corruption and, like every other election, once having won, the gymnastic flip occurs. While following the news in the next couple of weeks, how much time will be spent on affordability or public safety? Already, the focus has shifted to another liberal topic without any support – gun control. The funny thing is that public safety requires guns in the hands of registered owners, getting illegal guns off the streets. Of course, the second big topic is males playing in female sports. Of the population, 75% don’t want males in female’s sports, but liberal elites want a different image. Those males in female sports ranked in the bottom on the male competitions and so the whole goal was climbing up from the bottom of the rankings.