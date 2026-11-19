A couple of requests
Now that the Democrats will have authorities denied them the past few years, I have two requests for the new state and federal legislators.
First, at the state level, would be to re-establish an office of the Arizona Department of Water Resources in downtown Tucson. With the concerns about water and the Central Arizona Project allocations, it would be prudent to have a more localized office that would also work with the University of Arizona water and development-related departments.
Second, at the federal level, let's quit having local letters sent to Phoenix to be postmarked. It's time to re-establish the automatic Tucson postmark. There are other post offices across the country in metropolitan areas of less than 1.1 million people that could be considered for closure instead. The decade-long reasons for the postmark move have changed, especially with higher costs for transporting tons of letters daily for a 240-mile round trip.
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Matt Somers
Midtown
Can we celebrate?
While ecstasy exists in most every Democratic camp, let's recap what more conservative voters may fear. A look at some states that have been run by Democrats for many years, and we find a repository of homelessness, poverty, crime, illegal immigration, higher taxes and cashless bail. Then, in the United States, the addition of Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as new states could result in democratic control of Congress for the foreseeable future. Blame anyone or any political party you choose for the quantum shift, but the end result does not bode well for the general population, in my opinion. We can only hope those fears are never realized.
Jerry Schuchardt
Foothills
Elections topics
With the midterms over and most of the bragging has been completed, is everything progressing as you thought when you cast your vote? It seemed like all the promises and speeches before the elections were about economics and corruption and, like every other election, once having won, the gymnastic flip occurs. While following the news in the next couple of weeks, how much time will be spent on affordability or public safety? Already, the focus has shifted to another liberal topic without any support – gun control. The funny thing is that public safety requires guns in the hands of registered owners, getting illegal guns off the streets. Of course, the second big topic is males playing in female sports. Of the population, 75% don’t want males in female’s sports, but liberal elites want a different image. Those males in female sports ranked in the bottom on the male competitions and so the whole goal was climbing up from the bottom of the rankings.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
Prostate cancer risk
Prostate cancer took my father, a World War II Army veteran with a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts, at 60. My older brother is fighting it now. I have no diagnosis and no signs of cancer.
Many men worry about prostate cancer, yet most treatment comes after the fact, once the cancer is active. Screening helps, but the PSA test is imperfect: it can miss some cancers and flag others that turn out to be harmless.
After my own research and a talk with my doctor, I take low-dose estrogen to lower my risk. The treatment has real costs. Along with breast growth, it has caused genital shrinkage, erectile dysfunction and a much lower sex drive. I would make the same choice again.
Men with a family history should know it, and talk honestly with their doctors about risk and screening.
Editor’s note: Taking estrogen is not a proven method of preventing prostate cancer.
Dean K. Hayek
Phoenix
Football game
While travelers were still dealing with flight disruptions following the nationwide airline shutdown, Markwayne Mullin (Secretary of Homeland Security) took a government plane to watch the LSU and Texas football game. Does it seem to anyone else, like it does to me, that these disjointed individuals go out of their way to laugh in the face of everyday taxpayers as if to say "I can do whatever I want and you can't stop me."
Philip Reinecker
East side
Sycophants vs. expertise
The dynamic duo of Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin were a sight to behold this past weekend as they tried to explain, deflect and deny culpability with regards to the airline shutdown. As we came to learn, they really don't have any good answers and repeatedly praised Trump. And, by the way, asked for $50 billion to fix "the problem" they could not clearly define. No question we have an aging air traffic control system that needs upgrading/replacement. If I were a Congressperson, I would like a lot more details before I vote to approve the expenditure. Do you actually think Duffy understands the details? After all, he has been concentrating on "The Great American Road Trip." When you hire people whose only qualification for the job is to constantly stroke the ego of Trump, this is what you get — total incompetence. Please, oh, please, Congress, get some true experts in there to work the issues and develop a plan to replace this aging system.
Frank Flasch
Midtown
Delusional?
Trump's statements/proclamations have become more extreme/absurd with each passing day. Only Trump thinks there is no need for a deal. "I" control the Strait he proclaims. "I" can end the war at any time , but "my" allies prefer "I" go slow. They don't want to end it soon. After all, they have a huge investment in the United States ... Wait, please. What about us, the homeland? The man is clearly delusional, and the world is suffering accordingly in hostilities, finances/costs, uncertainties, anxieties, etc. It's past time to settle the war or get rid of Trump ... preferably both.
Brode Meyer
Midtown
The weakening of MAGA
In this time of dramatic abandonment and betrayal of the American people by this administration and Republican enablers, citizens elected politicians at all levels of government who will deliver for us and not the oligarchs.
Democrats have been given a mandate to make things better and put things right, as Americans chose to repudiate a degraded version of what this country should be and open the door to a better future for all of us.
The weakening of MAGA is a welcome development in our fight for freedom and democracy against Trump, Musk, and Putin. Now, 29 Democratic Attorneys General will help protect the rule of law and serve as a firewall against the last two years of this administration.
President Trump is richer, to the tune of billions. His sons have benefited. And in January, Rep. Robert Garcia will chair the House Oversight Committee and will be coming for all of it.
Teresa Jenkins
SaddleBrooke