Lemmings alert!

There are still 33% of American voters who firmly believe in the current president as the savior of our nation from all evils in the world, transforming the U.S. into a new Shangri-La. What really happens is the very opposite, and the abyss is simply waiting for us. Virtually all our traditional economic, military and political partners have been snuffed, deceived, threatened and betrayed. Canada was to be the latest victim, but they cannot be intimidated. The Iran war is a complete disaster; our stockpile of weapons is depleting dramatically, while the national debt is now reaching $40 trillion. Much of our country was built by brilliant immigrants, but visa fees of $100,000 now shut them out. Detention centers mushroom all along the border, and ICE spreads fear and acts brutally against innocent people. The rule of law used to be obeyed, but now even the DOJ hides the Epstein file to protect a perpetrator. Sycophants and lackeys run our country.