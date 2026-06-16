Yet we stand today, more divided than ever. We argue; we blame the “other side“. We do not talk to one another.

When we do not get what we want, we pick up our marbles and go home. We do not work together. And we disrespect our founding fathers, the great men that they were.

We respect one another. Again, we listen to the other side.

We are all patriots, no matter how differently we believe. We must celebrate 4 July. All of us.

And cherish our way to say it.

We are all patriots.

We all must celebrate.

The United States and its democracy really is the best on Earth.

Kathleen Rollason

West side

Texas justice

The ever-changing landscape of college athletics continues to get altered by legal rulings.

A judge in Texas ruled Monday that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby can play this season despite being caught betting on college football, including on his own team when he was a freshman at Indiana.

Sorsby ... had been banned by the NCAA for his sports betting, but Judge Ken Curry of Texas’ 99th District Court issued a temporary injunction.

Curry, a Texas Tech graduate whose courtroom is in Lubbock, ruled that Sorsby would suffer ... if not allowed to play for the Red Raiders, who reportedly are paying him $5 million for the 2026 season.