Bike crashes rise
Tucson, as a bicycling mecca, has seen more than a few car vs. bike fatalities. My wife and I have personally known four bicyclists who were killed while biking. Both sides of the issue have good points. Bicyclists often ride several abreast on busy roadways instead of single file. Drivers often do not give bicyclists 5 feet distance even when driving at a high speed. One important thing for both sides to keep in mind: bike and bicyclist=180 pounds, car and driver= 2,500 pounds.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
'Young people are in crisis'
The Baltimore Sun's op-ed attributes the "psychological instability consuming too many young people," which causes them to engage in acts of violence such as the murder at a San Diego mosque, to "online extremism, grievance, anger and attention-seeking behavior." No need to look that far.
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Trump is the avatar of violence in the name of one's own position. Afraid to don a uniform himself, and calling those who do serve "suckers and losers," he exhorts — with clenched fist — his vulnerable, needy acolytes to "fight like hell" on his behalf. Meaning what, exactly?
He traffics in division and hate for non-whites and anyone — God forbid — from abroad. He feels justified in imprisoning human beings for being foreign without papers, sending them to hell holes here and abroad, and having ICE shoot people in cold blood (Minneapolis).
As Harry Truman said, sitting at the Resolute Desk, "The buck stops here."
Regula Case
Midtown
Trump's Wehrmacht
Hitler's military forces, the Wehrmacht, swore a personal oath of allegiance, the Fahneneid, to obey only his orders. Was Hegseth's gathering of all senior commanders at Quantico last September a Fahneneid moment? Our taxes pay for our military; however, it now resembles Trump's personal Wehrmacht that meekly caters to his whims despite Senator Kelly's cautions about illegal orders.
Trump did not seek the advice and consent of Congress before starting his Iran War. Now the Pentagon plans war with Cuba. Who appointed us as the 5,000-pound busybody of the world? It's none of our business what kind of government or economic system Cuba has. Trump and Hegseth seek to prove their manhood by murdering thousands of innocent Cubans.
If Trump does not get more billions of dollars for his wars, he will wail about support for the troops. Tell your congressman the best way to support the troops is by NOT authorizing money for stupid, useless, costly wars.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Who says crime doesn't pay?
It is hard to digest that Mr. Trump has again lowered the bar. By establishing the $1.8 billion slush fund for criminals, he has reinforced his ideology that crime does pay. What a slap in the face to the American Judicial System and the Capitol Police in particular and the American people.
Just think of the millions it cost the nation to prosecute the Capitol rioters. The millions of dollars in damage to the Capitol itself and, more importantly, the cost of life and injuries to the Capitol police officers. The fact that they were pardoned was bad enough, but the thought of these criminals getting rewarded should make all Americans sick.
It will be interesting to see if Congress approves of this folly. The same members of Congress who were running for their lives on Jan. 6. Let's see how long or short their memories are.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Advantages of Solar/EV
In the 1970s, there was an oil embargo from Saudi Arabia. Many realized America had to become “Independent from oil” so the Middle East could not use oil as a hostage against other countries. While the environment is important, the main focus was to develop alternate fuel sources — solar, EV, wind, nuclear, etc. Suggest renewing the tax credits and funding to gain “independence from oil.”
It is the initial costs which are being subsidized. The benefits are being realized over time. Not everyone was convinced about solar and EV for different reasons — initial costs, batteries, clouds, etc. This was an incentive for more companies to provide solar panels. This provided funding to put shade parking with solar panels on top to help power the business/schools. (shade/solar)
The funding provided incentive to home builders to install solar into all new homes. This provided incentive to existing owners to obtain some solar. This encouraged car companies to invest and build more EV/ Hybrid.
This is an investment which will help America.
Ray Bynum
Northwest side
July 4
Fourth of July is upon us. We are celebrating 250 years of freedom, and freedom through the strongest Constitution.
Yet we stand today, more divided than ever. We argue; we blame the “other side“. We do not talk to one another.
When we do not get what we want, we pick up our marbles and go home. We do not work together. And we disrespect our founding fathers, the great men that they were.
We respect one another. Again, we listen to the other side.
We are all patriots, no matter how differently we believe. We must celebrate 4 July. All of us.
And cherish our way to say it.
We are all patriots.
We all must celebrate.
The United States and its democracy really is the best on Earth.
Kathleen Rollason
West side
Texas justice
The ever-changing landscape of college athletics continues to get altered by legal rulings.
A judge in Texas ruled Monday that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby can play this season despite being caught betting on college football, including on his own team when he was a freshman at Indiana.
Sorsby ... had been banned by the NCAA for his sports betting, but Judge Ken Curry of Texas’ 99th District Court issued a temporary injunction.
Curry, a Texas Tech graduate whose courtroom is in Lubbock, ruled that Sorsby would suffer ... if not allowed to play for the Red Raiders, who reportedly are paying him $5 million for the 2026 season.
The NCAA has filed an “accelerated appeal,” according to The Athletic, with the Court of Appeals for the Seventh District of Texas. All four judges on that panel graduated from Texas Tech.
Looks like Texas-style justice is working fine.
Dale Emmel
Southeast side