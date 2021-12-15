Letter: Abortion 2022

The Star published a column headlined ‘Federal law could allow women to control their bodies’, and not surprisingly this opinion piece is from the alt-left LA Times.
Suppose the banner had stated ‘Federal law could allow women to murder their unborn children’, we would conclude that the author was right wing, perhaps a religious fanatic.
Neither of these pronouncements serves the national dialog. So don’t read them and de-escalate the rhetoric. I offer this view: No state is banning abortion only choosing to limit the procedure. Texas law says after 6 weeks of pregnancy, Mississippi 15 weeks, New York is 24 and Virginia 25. Only those states at the lower end of the spectrum are being challenged.
Let’s retire Roe V Wade which was legislation from the federal bench and move on to a fifty-state solution.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
