Liars depend on ignorance

Mort Rosenblum speaks of educated voters in his Sunday column on Juan Ciscomani. We have to remember that Ciscomani ran on an outright and blatant lie in 2022. He promised that if elected his first job would be to "fire Nancy Pelosi." That is of course an outrageous lie which his voters were not educated enough to spot or worse yet did not care about. The position of Speaker of the House is filled by the majority party so Ciscomani could only vote for someone from his party if they were the majority, which is in no way the same as firing her. He clearly was lying, the first of many for him but clearly not the last. We need to remember this come November.