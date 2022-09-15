Letter: Debating Over Debate (Sept 12, 2022)

The so-called political debates of the 21st century are so far removed from traditional political debates as to be at best worthless and at their worst a potential threat to our democracy. Once a time-honored vehicle used to demonstrate the political and philosophical differences between candidates, debates have devolved into nothing more than opportunities for candidates without solid political policy stances to attack their opponents, spread falsehoods and create chaos. Forget the traditional rules and etiquette of debate, today's debates are no-holds barred debacles with moderators having no control over what happens once the cameras are rolling.