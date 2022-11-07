 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Government use of Twitter

Re: the Nov. 5 article "Musk's Twitter layoffs begin."

The article reminded me of one of my major pet peeves: Why are "public agencies and vital service providers" allowed to provide public information solely on social media platforms? There are Pima County agencies who no longer update their websites. If you call to find out why their websites are out of date, you are told to go to their Facebook page.

I should not, as a tax-paying citizen, have to go to Facebook or any other social media platform for government information. I have no interest in having an account with any of these corporations. They all require anyone seeking information on their platforms to have an account and are notorious for tracking their members' activities and selling their members' personal information. No government agency (city, state or federal) should require citizens to visit a corporate platform that requires a membership account in order to access that agency's public information.

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

