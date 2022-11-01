 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: MAGA rhetoric incites crime

  • Comments

How can any political party that encourages its base to hate all those who oppose its views, to suspect them of evil, to fear they are out to harm them and their children, whose daily rhetoric incites fear and violence in its followers—have the gall to claim it is dedicated to fighting crime? Yet that hypocrisy is what the Republican (MAGA) Party is trying to sell in their campaign ads. Do they think we’ve forgotten six years of Republican failure to condemn hate crimes and vitriolic prejudice? Failure to stand up for the rule of law? Think: January 6 Insurrection. Think: KKK/white supremacist rallies. Think: Support of anti-government militias like the Oath Keepers. Think: “Hang Mike Pence,” “Kidnap Gov. Whitmore,” “Kill Nancy Pelosi.” MAGA conspiracies and untruths incite crime! The man who attacked Paul Pelosi believed them. If the GOP really want to fight crime, they’ll have to first clean up their own house.

Molly McKasson

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News