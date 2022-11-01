Letter: MAGA rhetoric incites crime

How can any political party that encourages its base to hate all those who oppose its views, to suspect them of evil, to fear they are out to harm them and their children, whose daily rhetoric incites fear and violence in its followers—have the gall to claim it is dedicated to fighting crime? Yet that hypocrisy is what the Republican (MAGA) Party is trying to sell in their campaign ads. Do they think we’ve forgotten six years of Republican failure to condemn hate crimes and vitriolic prejudice? Failure to stand up for the rule of law? Think: January 6 Insurrection. Think: KKK/white supremacist rallies. Think: Support of anti-government militias like the Oath Keepers. Think: “Hang Mike Pence,” “Kidnap Gov. Whitmore,” “Kill Nancy Pelosi.” MAGA conspiracies and untruths incite crime! The man who attacked Paul Pelosi believed them. If the GOP really want to fight crime, they’ll have to first clean up their own house.