A shining Star

While most mainstream media quit reporting on ICE atrocities long ago, the Star has continued to report on them. It may be old news to many, but it’s not to those who have been affected. Thank you so much for continuing to report on this.

The website Bearwitnessnow.org clearly explains the views of over 80 Southern Arizona Christian clergy who are against the harmful policies and actions by our president and his administration. Cruelty should be addressed in the pulpit. Too many clergy don’t have the courage of those in the book they preach about.

Self responsibility anyone

In regards to the letter to the editor "Culture of reckless driving to blame" the writer believes we are all responsible for the three students’ deaths in the single-car high-speed accident. Sorry, I feel no responsibility. We do have a responsibility to society, we live and work in it. Don't you think self-responsibility is the No. 1 factor in societal responsibility? I can't imagine the pain of the families of those students, and I pray they are comforted and get through this. Why do we have a culture of speeding and red light running? Why do we have gangs of kids breaking into stores, stealing armloads of merchandise off the shelves? Is the only cure to have red light cameras and Flock cameras everywhere? Do we really need surveillance every time we go outside? I hope not. Not going to bet the farm on it, though.