Speculation compounded tragedy
Comments by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in the Arizona Daily Star article on the deaths of three Salpointe High School students were disconcerting. Sheriff Chris Nanos himself noted that alcohol was likely a factor in the wreck, but did not provide additional details. The Sheriff made the statement because “a fresh carton of beer” was found in the debris field. Toxicology reports for the driver and two passengers subsequently came back with no alcohol in their systems.
You would think after some of the Nancy Guthrie missteps, the Sheriff would be a bit more, or even a lot more, circumspect in his public statements before critical information is known. The tragedy of these three deaths is bad enough without inaccurately speculating that alcohol was involved. Unfortunately, I worry this is what many people will remember about this incident.
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John O’Rourke
Midtown
Say no to Zipline drones
Tucson has lovely wide-open skies that allow for viewing hawks, ravens and other birds as they traverse the blue skies. We have gorgeous mountains that surround our city and lovely views of the stars. Sitting outside watching the sunrise or sunset is a common practice.
Now imagine buzzing 8-foot-long, 55-pound drones delivering packages and disrupting our beautiful views and the peaceful sounds of the desert animals. Zipline proposes up to 65,000 daily drone deliveries to Tucson. This drone delivery plan will damage the beauty and wonder of Tucson and does not address the potential catastrophes if these large drones fall from the sky.
We don't need large data centers or drones to damage our desert communities for corporate profit. The FAA seeks public input on this issue by 5 p.m. CST on Dec. 7, and I will be sharing my concerns with them. Comment at 9-FAA-Drone-Environmental@faa.gov, please!
Carol Galper
Northeast side
A shining Star
While most mainstream media quit reporting on ICE atrocities long ago, the Star has continued to report on them. It may be old news to many, but it’s not to those who have been affected. Thank you so much for continuing to report on this.
The website Bearwitnessnow.org clearly explains the views of over 80 Southern Arizona Christian clergy who are against the harmful policies and actions by our president and his administration. Cruelty should be addressed in the pulpit. Too many clergy don’t have the courage of those in the book they preach about.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Self responsibility anyone
In regards to the letter to the editor "Culture of reckless driving to blame" the writer believes we are all responsible for the three students’ deaths in the single-car high-speed accident. Sorry, I feel no responsibility. We do have a responsibility to society, we live and work in it. Don't you think self-responsibility is the No. 1 factor in societal responsibility? I can't imagine the pain of the families of those students, and I pray they are comforted and get through this. Why do we have a culture of speeding and red light running? Why do we have gangs of kids breaking into stores, stealing armloads of merchandise off the shelves? Is the only cure to have red light cameras and Flock cameras everywhere? Do we really need surveillance every time we go outside? I hope not. Not going to bet the farm on it, though.
Jan Wieberdink
Northwest side