U of A's enrollment slide worrisome

Tim Steller's column regarding the decline of the U of A's enrollment decline and revenue decline is missing a very important point. The column does not provide any recent data on the decline of international students and the resulting impact on the decline of revenue.

A reduction of international students at the U of A is not only a financial loss for the institution but also a financial loss for the City of Tucson and Pima County. More importantly, it is also a missed opportunity for U of A students who can greatly benefit from going to classes with students from very different cultures, different political systems, and, more importantly, different perceptions of the world.

Editor’s note: A Nov. 20 Arizona Daily Star article by Prerana Sannappanavar noted that the decline in international students was among a number of factors cited by the UA for the drop.

Lee D. Cooper

Foothills

National redemption