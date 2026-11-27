Oppose Alamo Wash Greenway
Walking and biking deserve support, but I am concerned that the Alamo Wash Greenway, a proposed paved bike and walking path along Alamo Wash from Escalante to the Rillito River and The Loop, may come at a cost.
Conceptual drawings of the draft design showed a walking path free of trees, leaving behind large, sharp “rip-rap” boulders.
The area from Stella north to Broadway already has dense, mature native trees and shrubs supporting diverse wildlife, yet has shown little erosion in the 40 years we’ve walked there.
Ironically, the project website claims there will be “minor impacts to mature trees and wildlife,” “limited bank rehabilitation and restoration,” and will “result in more shade and better aesthetics,” and public input has demanded they “preserve shade and existing wildlife habitat.”
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Join us in calling out this destructive plan to the city and its transportation department.
Sandra Almasy
Southeast side
Editor’s note: One conceptual drawing made available to the public showed an example of what bank protection/stabilization could look like, but another was a site-specific rendering produced by the design team, showing preservation of the mature trees along the path. The city told the Star it currently only has ideas and concepts, not a final vision for how bank stabilization will be achieved.
City staff directed the design consultant to comply with its WASH ordinance while preserving as many existing native trees as possible, and to identify areas where new trees can be planted.
U of A's enrollment slide worrisome
Tim Steller's column regarding the decline of the U of A's enrollment decline and revenue decline is missing a very important point. The column does not provide any recent data on the decline of international students and the resulting impact on the decline of revenue.
A reduction of international students at the U of A is not only a financial loss for the institution but also a financial loss for the City of Tucson and Pima County. More importantly, it is also a missed opportunity for U of A students who can greatly benefit from going to classes with students from very different cultures, different political systems, and, more importantly, different perceptions of the world.
Editor’s note: A Nov. 20 Arizona Daily Star article by Prerana Sannappanavar noted that the decline in international students was among a number of factors cited by the UA for the drop.
Lee D. Cooper
Foothills
National redemption
The GOP’s loss in the recent election was more about a rejection of moral decay than it was about traditional left/right differences, in my opinion. Trump’s scorched-earth policies were rooted in his embrace of immoral behavior, not conservative principles. I’ve never known a conservative politician to be so removed from virtues as Trump. He has no conscience, and it’s on full display on a daily basis. This lack of conscience drives immorality and a lack of ethical behavior. The voters finally saw who he really was and said enough madness! It’s time for sane leadership.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Stockpiling for Thanksgiving and beyond
I needed to go to Costco for some basic stuff on Nov. 16, days after the banking disruption; the planes were grounded, and government systems were disrupted. Trump declared, "No .. it's life." "It's fine."
If I can't cash my payroll check, I panic. Those in power were counting on that. Millions suffer food insecurity, which is different than hunger and can barely afford groceries. Forget about Christmas presents.
The ruling class sees an opening. If Santa won't cooperate, they dust off their most go-to trope — fear. My experience at Costco was nearly two weeks before Thanksgiving, and the parking lot was like the Indy 500. Wanted: consumers to fill in the vacuum.
Canned goods, batteries, H2O and ramen. Uncertainty and fear shape buying choices. Panic buying, stockpiling, spending defensively or ahead of expected price hikes.
And yes ... all are welcome to my bomb shelter on America's Day of Thanks.
Thomas J. Plesniak
Midtown
Decontamination
As opinions regarding the disposal of unstable lead aside in Iowa circulate, it would be helpful to have the analysis of the challenge as viewed from Los Alamos Lab, where the issue is addressed. Insights can include Purdue University (School of Chemical Engineering & PERC), along with New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech), where this is addressed in a non-political manner.
We likely have talented individuals at the University of Arizona who can contribute to constructive discussion of alternative uses of this substance.
John Hughes
Northeast side