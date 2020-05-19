Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pandemic. Now is the time for a message of hope for those suffering from COVID-19 along with support and admiration for an army of frontline care givers risking their lives. Kelly’s self-promotion for office during this crisis is other than honorable. He may not be taking corporate cash but obviously has a spaceship full of money from major donors. Suggest he take a page from former Vice President Biden’s playbook and put campaigning efforts on hold. Or at least replicate Senator McSally’s current message of hope. If Kelly must buy television time, then use his voice for the good of Arizona citizens as a sign of compassion during desperate days. This is a time for leadership over political aspiration.
Robert Lundin
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
