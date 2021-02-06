 Skip to main content
Letter: Minimum Wage
Letter: Minimum Wage

Today, I read with much disappointment your front page article entitled: "Minimum Wage.......".

It seems that the talk of unity and working together goes only as far as those in agreement with those in control. Until we truly start trying to achieve concensus, we may be doomed to an endlessly repeating cycle of those in charge attempting to force their will on the entire country.

As for minimum wage, I thought that was the wage one started as untrained employee, not the wage with which you attempted to support a family. If this goes through, we will have a young person hired to work at a fast food in a small town restaurant earning $30,000 ($15/hr) a year, where he will be making almost as much as a teacher or nurse and, perhaps, as much as his or her parent is making after working for 25 or more years. What would one expect to earn at retirement and what should the teacher and nurse be earning?

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

