Letter: The great Obama economy?

Democrats say that Obama had a great economy and that Trump inherited it. Ok Democrats, ask yourself why then was it that Hillary Clinton, touted by Obama as his third term, lost? If the economy was so great why did historically Democrat states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania go for Trump? Improvements to the economy under Obama's 8 years were because of Congress' bailing out the banks in October 2008, just prior to Obama, which sent the stock market soaring. It was due to the Federal Reserve's pumping $trillions into the economy and holding interest rates at or near zero. Obama had his stimulus, but he even said it was "not all that shovel ready" for jobs. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 7 times just within Trump's two years in office because of his tax cuts and a thriving economy. Corporations have repatriated $1 trillion from abroad into the U.S. economy. Trump's new trade deals with MX, CA and China should spur the economy more, something Democrats fear!
Aida Reed
North side
