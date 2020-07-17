Letter: The National Anthem is under attack by the left

Our National Anthem is once again under attack.
Let’s face facts, the Star Spangled Banner was written by a slave owner, is focused on rockets and bombs, and is impossible to sing by normal patriots such as me.
In my early leftist days we wanted Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is our Land”. Although a socialist, he was home-grown and sincere, and I could hum along without embarrassment.
We took a hard look at “American the Beautiful” by Irving Berlin, a Jew born in Russia who immigrated to the US as a child. This uplifting song has found a niche in our American fabric since 9-11.
Leftists now want “Image” penned by John Lennon, a Brit with Green Card who had a path to citizenship at his untimely death. His song is morally vapid, praising atheism and globalism. That’s not America.
I’m sticking with those broad stripes and bright stars. You sing and I will listen with hand over chest.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
