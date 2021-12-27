Letter: The Second Amendment Swallow the First

Armed with an AR-15 and looking for trouble where you don’t belong and weren’t invited allows you to shoot anyone you feel is a personal threat? You get to be the judge, jury, and executioner, especially if you are a white male.
Would those loudly applauding the Rittenhouse jury’s verdict celebrate if he had been black? Absolutely not.
Charlton Heston, of Moses and NRA fame, proclaimed the second amendment to be the ''most vital'' of all the amendments and was ''more essential'' than the First Amendment. ''It is America's first freedom, the one that protects all the others. The right to keep and bear arms is the one right that allows rights to exist at all.''
He got it backward. Streets filled belligerent white men in the latest camo fashions and semi-automatic weapons could get away killing those who’ve assembled to protest, say, America’s promiscuous gun laws. The killers then claim self-defense because they felt threatened. The First Amendment be damned.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.