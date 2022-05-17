 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: When there was no baby formula

In the 1940s and 50s, there was no baby formula. Those of who were infants at that time, were breastfed or, when the mother's body didn't produce enough milk, we were fed cow or goat's milk instead. I was raised that way and suffered no ill effects. At a time when parents are desperate to find a way to feed their babies (due to a shortage in baby formula), I believe it is important to look for alternatives (short term alternatives that is). I found an article written by Dr. Andrew J. Schuman, M.D. (adjunct assistant professor of Pediatrics at Darmouth Medical School, Lebanon, N.H.), that describes, in detail, the history of infant formulas, including the cow's milk formula used originally (using evaporated milk). My intention in writing this letter is to help desperate parents and encourage them to ask their child's pediatrician or a nutritionist, what is the best way to proceed with what they have at hand, until this crisis is over.

Mirtha Nebeker

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

