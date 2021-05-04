Letters to the Editor May 4

The silly season is here
As another Arizona silly season, aka legislative session, passes into the history books, it is sad to see that the Republican-led legislature has once again raised the bar for voter suppression by proposing/passing multiple bills for that purpose. If they spent as much time dealing with minority issues as in trying to suppress the minority vote, they might actually accomplish something positive for the people of Arizona. It is frightening to know that this intellectual void is actually running our state.
Unfortunately at the very base of the conservative Republican movement is white supremacy and the delay of the coming minority majority. This too shall pass, but not soon enough.
Todd Ackerman
Foothills
You have to be taught
Mamas (or papas), don’t let your babies grow up to be racists, liars, cheaters, bigots, thieves, etc. (forgive me, Willie Nelson). Your babies weren’t born that way. They had to be taught. Maybe it wasn’t bad parents. Maybe it was violent TV or movies.
There are lots of sources. The point is, bad behavior is taught. It can cost you your life. How about teaching the Golden Rule? How about going to church and paying attention? How about watching more Sesame Street? I can think of many politicians who missed out on that.
We all have an opportunity to teach more good. Let’s try to avoid bad influences, surround ourselves with good people and practice the Golden Rule. I know it’s complicated and not as easy as it sounds. Things won’t change overnight. But that’s no reason to not try at all. Give it a chance. I can assure you that it will pay off.
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
Anti-ICE sheriff to head ICE
Joe Biden is nominating Harris County (Texas) Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to be the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under the Trump administration, Gonzalez opposed ICE operations that arrested illegal immigrants. In 2019, he tweeted: “I do not support #ICERaids that threaten to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom do not represent a threat to the U.S. The focus should always be on clear & immediate safety threats. Not others who are not threats.”
This line of thinking is incorrect. The mission of ICE agents should be to enforce immigration laws. They take a sworn oath to do so. The Biden administration has already put ICE on new guidelines to deporting those convicted of most misdemeanor and non-aggravated felony crimes. ICE arrests and deportations are now down 60% under Biden in February 2021. Both Gonzalez and Magnus are sympathetic to those who have violated our immigration laws.
Sally Minnington
North side
More free stuff!
What is it with this administration about giving everything away for free? Nothing is free, someone always has to pay. Why isn’t everyone paying, at least a little?
We are all stakeholders in our country, so why are only a few supposed to pay?
“They should pay their fair share,” is what you say. So the top 1% earned about 20% of the income but paid about 40% of all federal income taxes, how is that not a fair share?
“Because we want more free stuff?” Free health care, free preschool, free cellphones, free internet, free money if I don’t feel like working. Get real, nothing is free; someone always pays!
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Blackman not pro-life
Re: the May 1 article “Hey, you cowards! Pursue the logic to its conclusion.”
As David Fitzsimmons pointed out, Walter Blackman is an American politician serving as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives. He is a Bronze Star veteran of Iraq. According to Wikipedia, Blackman served in the United States Army for 21 years, some in Iraq as a front-line tank commander.
I find it interesting that this pro-life politician “fathered a bill in our legislature that would categorize abortion as first-degree premeditated murder.” Yet, he served in the United States Army for 21 years, but not as a conscientious objector. I’m assuming he was willing, in Iraq, to kill the children of Iraqi mothers who would grow up to be soldiers. And, I see nothing about his bill regarding needed care and nurturing for babies in Arizona after they are born. He’s not pro-life. He’s pro-birth.
Sue Thompson, M.D.
SaddleBrooke
Abortion law unreasonable
Re: the May 1 article “Hey, you cowards! Pursue the logic to its conclusion.”
How lucky we Tucsonans are to have David Fitzsimmons examine the disgraceful anti-abortion law and lead us to its logical conclusion. What must onlookers think of this pitiful situation?
Thanks to the legislature’s crazed Republican ruling, all reasonable Arizonans are destined to die of embarrassment.
Claudia Lorber
Northeast side
TPD misuse of funds
Re: the May 2 article “Police teams’ goal: solutions, not arrests.”
This article details efforts to help, rather than incarcerate, people experiencing homelessness, drug addiction and mental health issues. It is tempting to praise this as badly needed reform. It is needed, but the community knows small-scale reform isn’t the solution.
Five well-intentioned officers out of the entire force, given a small slice of TPD’s budget, does not solve any issues. It looks like a PR Band-Aid to encourage the public to back the pay for performance funding increase TPD Chief Chris Magnus is demanding.
The three-year grant for the CODAC peer support specialists that work with officers responding to drug addiction calls ends in September. These types of programs, whose success is backed by hard data, are forced to operate on short-term funding timelines, perpetually seeking money and unsure of the future of their work. This is a great example of how prioritizing policing in public funding hurts other, more effective alternatives that should get the bulk of the available money.
Robert McLane
Downtown
Support for Reid Park Zoo
I believe that the Reid Park expansion is a great project for the city of Tucson. I attended the public portions of the open government meetings last month and completed the online surveys. After listening to all sides, I want to express my total support for the Reid Park Zoo expansion.
I’ve been a Tucson resident for 32 years and have enjoyed the city parks and the zoo many times. The zoo is a relaxing family-oriented wildlife park that maintains the highest standards for the animals that live there. That’s why they are accredited by the highest national organization Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums that ranks zoos and aquariums.
The zoo is a vital link to the conservation efforts going on around the world and is a great resource for endangered species, both in actual preservation of species and habitats but also in educating people about their plight.
Dick Thompson
Southeast side
Thank you, Rural/Metro
Last week I had a frightening medical emergency. When I called 911, the operator must have heard my panic and forwarded my call immediately to a paramedic who told me what to do. The Rural/Metro team was at my door very quickly. They evaluated me right away and took action, all while being calming, supportive and professional in every way.
In my anxiety, I did not note their names. I hope they read this note: Thank you, guys. You were terrific!
Ann Litsas
Foothills
Vaccines not enough?
We have all been told to listen to the scientists about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. So why is it the medical community in Arizona isn’t observing the validity of the process?
I need voluntary surgery. I have had both vaccinations. I can prove that I had the shots and when I got them. Yet it order to get my surgery, I have to provide a 48-hour COVID test prior to registration. That means a rapid test for COVID and verification that I’ve gotten the test done. We don’t have those in our community!
Why is it up to me to prove these facts? If I can provide my vaccination card (which I can), why can’t the hospital I will be using provide a rapid COVID test for their records?
Doesn’t the medical community believe the vaccinations are worth everything we’ve been told they will provide us?
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
Truth before reconciliation
A “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” needs to be formed in this country to address the lingering ignorance and racism at the heart of our political chasm as well as the ongoing voter suppression that stems from it.
Republicans are saying they want to move on from their insurrection, without ever admitting they were wrong about fraud, or the fact that their “easier voting, harder cheating” narrative is just rhetoric designed to cast more doubt on ongoing election practices, or that new laws they are proposing, based on that rhetoric, are clearly designed to suppress legal voting.
This is all a reverberating echo of this country’s historic failure to confront systemic racism. Until those conservatives longing for the good old days recognize and admit the truth about those good old days, we will be doomed to continuing strife. Truth must come before reconciliation.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley