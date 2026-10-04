I’m pleased to learn that many of our national forests will soon be open to off-road vehicles. We recently hiked sections of the Arizona National Trail in Southern Arizona, and the John Muir Trail in California. As I get older, it's getting harder to carry my gear, food, and water. I look forward to the day when I can take our luxury high clearance SUV on or near these trails with the comforts of our sleeping mattress, Coleman stove, fresh food, Starlink dish, fridge, two golden doodles, and the perfect wine and beer to pair with the views.
Hopefully soon, Four Seasons opens a resort overlooking the Grand Canyon, and the Ritz-Carlton puts their panoramic cocktail lounge atop the Sierras. Thank you, Trump voters, for supporting this administration’s sensitivity to the needs of those who crave the outdoors but don’t have the willingness or ability to hike these areas. Everyone should have access to do what they want, how they want - no matter the cost.
People are also reading…
roy vanduivenbode
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.