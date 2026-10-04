I’m pleased to learn that many of our national forests will soon be open to off-road vehicles. We recently hiked sections of the Arizona National Trail in Southern Arizona, and the John Muir Trail in California. As I get older, it's getting harder to carry my gear, food, and water. I look forward to the day when I can take our luxury high clearance SUV on or near these trails with the comforts of our sleeping mattress, Coleman stove, fresh food, Starlink dish, fridge, two golden doodles, and the perfect wine and beer to pair with the views.