Without serious leverage, Tucson will spin its wheels here; i.e. so where to find? Answer: your new Arizona Legislature. Knowing if such a deal doesn’t work for Fortis corporately, it’s a total non-starter. First off, get conditional legislative OK to pay the small premium to insure muni-bonds the City would have to issue to fund a buyout. It lowers the City’s interest rate and the investors’ default risk. Second, get your new legislature to repeal Arizona’s notorious anti-annexation law, long considered nationally as America’s worst, and passed by the paranoid rural Pachyderms decades ago. This allows the City to take in the 40-45% of the Metro that’s presently unincorporated, adding far better utility company scalability. These would be 2 serious pre-start signals to any such negotiation with Fortis. The age-old saw applies here, “if you’re gonna run with the Big Dogs, you can’t pee like a puppy.”