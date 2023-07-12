I was relieved to read Regina Romero's newsletter on what went wrong with the 36th St and La Cholla housing plans. In legalese, she admitted: The city put the cart before the horse. There were NO zoning meetings or hearings; just meetings about the layout for the subdivision!? Governance without representation is not a NIMBY stance; it is unconstitutional. Westside residents spent many City Council meetings watching final zoning hearings while we were denied the whole process. Why? Because the city used 'Flexible Lot Development (FLD)' to sleaze past what the city now acknowledges as a 'Major Change of Condition'. What a sweet deal to kiss developers into Tucson to fill housing needs! Thanks to Steve Kozachik and Kevin Dahl, who listened and voted with us, we were able to curve ball around FLD. Now YOUR Neighborhood doesn't have to fight to rezone for cluster housing!! Lane Santa Cruz and Romero supported the developer. Please vote for Miguel Ortega.