When Tucson’s transit became fare-free, I started using it more. I took my kids to school by bus, and they loved it. The bus filled with youth going to middle and high schools—without fares it was amazing how quick our stops were. Another day, with extra time on our hands, my kids and I hopped on the bus to Bookman’s. I don’t need rides very often because it’s easier to just hop on the bus. I found I like taking the bus—they are clean and comfortable, bus drivers are nice, buses are more efficient than I realized, I enjoy the walks to and from bus stops, I can keep up on emails and texts, I love not having to deal with traffic or find parking, and it’s nice being dropped off and picked up. Tucson’s transit system needs many improvements, but being fare-free is an improvement we should keep while we work to prioritize and invest in public transit.