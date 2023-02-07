I expect pushback to Matt Somers’ guest opinion “Arizona’s Ponzi Scheme of Water Laws will Fail Us,” but I found myself nodding in agreement as I read along, even to the dire predictions for Saddlebrooke, Oro Valley, Vail and Green Valley due to the “slow motion trainwreck of water availability.” This is in contrast to the rosy outlook written by hydrologist Juliet McKenna a few days earlier, wherein she states that infrastructure and planning have “laid a solid foundation for our future. We are on the right track.”

So, Chicken Little and Pollyanna are both coming at us on the water issue. Which can be believed? I have my own opinion. The drought has to end to save us. There's no fortitude to stop growth, and spending billions at transporting new water to the state will fail. I’m no expert, that's just my opinion. But paying attention to what’s happening has become crucial. Each of us has to make our own choices, and then plan accordingly.