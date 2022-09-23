 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We need a defender of rights

In this era of vicious politics, who on earth would choose to run for public office? A person would need real courage to throw themselves into today’s political fray.

I recently met such a person. Dana Allmond, a mother of four, a West Point graduate, and a retired Army Lt. Colonel spoke with a small group of us about why she’s running on the Democratic ticket to represent the newly drawn State Legislative District LD17 that wraps around the Catalina Mountains.

What impressed me was her focus on what she called Arizonan’s “shared public values”—our common desires for a well-educated population, good-paying jobs, a healthy environment and affordable healthcare. When asked about recent legislation that took away women’s choice in reproductive healthcare and restricted citizen’s access to vote, she said, “Those (Republican) legislators, swore an oath to defend our rights, not take them away."

That convinced me. Dana Allmond has my vote for LD17 Representative.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

