I read with some dismay of congressional efforts to ban Chinese vehicles from entering the United States market. The concern is that allowing such vehicles in the US will harm American manufactures. Does anyone else see something wrong with this picture? If American consumers are given the choice and choose Chinese made cars it will be because they are superior. Maybe more advanced technological features, maybe better made, maybe any number of reasons. If these cars are inferior they will not sell, if these cars are better why should the American consumer be denied? It seems that both true capitalists and consumer advocates are on the same side on this issue. Why can’t US manufacturers compete on the basis of building better cars? Why should Americans have to settle for an inferior product to keep an inferior manufacturer afloat? Are our representatives placing their own interests about ours?