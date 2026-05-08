"Washington said Iran had not breached a fragile ceasefire" But Iran fired missiles at US ships on Monday and attacked the United Arab emirates. During the non-ceasefire the US military said it had destroyed six Iranian small boats as well as cruise missiles and drones. I realize that Trumps dictionary can be described as very very loose but even so. My dictionary says a ceasefire is a temporary agreement between warring parties to stop active fighting". Ho hum another day another ceasefire which really isn't a ceasefire. This war, which Trump says he has already won many times before goes on with no end in sight. Our fearless leader continues to play hard and fast with definitions and peoples lives. Between golfing and his renewed interest in his billion dollar ballroom I'm shocked that trump has time for the war he so carelessly began.