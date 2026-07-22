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Nowhere in the bible does it say to never give up your sword for plowshares. It is frequently associated with a quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin: "Those who beat their swords into plowshares usually end up plowing for those who didn't."

And as to the 2nd Amendment, the whole 27 words should be looked at, with commas starting a centuries old debate, not just the “last part” without a comma presented as a complete sentence: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

“Scholars debate whether these commas link gun rights strictly to militia service or protect individual ownership.”

Marc Goldfeder

Foothills