TEP gets a pass

Re: the June 8 article “Does TEP owe Tucson citizens $300 MIL.”

Ron Proctor wonders in his opinion article if TEP owes us $300Mil? First, thanks to Ron for his work as a climate activist. I count myself in this group working with Citizen’s Climate Lobby, and others. Now, the question. When looking at a for-profit monopoly, like TEP, it pays to be suspicious. Billing practices, profit levels and more are fair game for questioning. Ron wonders if TEP billing a “franchise fee” to pay the city’s contract is suspicious if not worse. For me, billing a “franchise fee” is simply a pass-through charge like TEP’s “energy fee.” When the market price for natural gas goes up (something TEP does not control) our bills go up, and reverse when the price drops. Pass through charges are a common billing practices in many industries and at least for this specific concern, I believe TEP deserves a pass.

Bill Krauss

Downtown

A sad day

In response to the federal indictment of Trump, congressional Republicans are voicing not only support of Trump but promising some form of retaliation and payback. It is a sad enough day for America that a former president would engage in behavior resulting in allegations of a crime without adding such reckless and inciting threats by elected officials who are charged with enacting the laws of this country. The Republican party, once known as the party of law and order, have succumbed to behavior appallingly unbecoming of elected officials. Their need for civics class is evidenced by accusations of the weaponization of the DOJ by President Biden. As the Republican party continues down a road to further extremism, the result is the continued erosion of the pillars of our democracy. This next election will determine to what extent our democracy exists. Vote wisely.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Equal justice Trump vs. Clinton vs. Biden?In discussing former President Trump’s indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith stated “laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.” Ok, why was this standard not applied to Hillary Clinton? The FBI found numerous classified documents on her private server, classified markings on documents were removed when faxed, emails deleted, cell phones destroyed, etc. No search warrants were done nor a Grand Jury impaneled. Just a couple weeks before the decision was announced not to charge Hillary, USAG Lorretta Lynch met clandestinely with Bill Clinton on a tarmac at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix. FBI investigators found classified documents at four locations associated with Joe Biden, including in boxes at his Delaware home’s garage. No reports of a Federal Grand Jury being convened. The Biden administration knew of the documents investigation before the November 2020 election but purposely waited to go public about it until afterward. Unequal justice!

David Garcia

Foothills

Water that we don’t have

Re: the June 12 article “Overhaul to zoning rules up for vote.”

These plans to encourage infill are all well and good. But, no new house or apartment block should be built that is not fully equipped for water harvesting and solar panels for starters. Developers will complain about increased costs. But how about a big room instead of a great room? How about a one-car garage instead of three? How about much higher urban density? While we’re at it, let’s call a moratorium on new developments outside of infill. No more bulldozing our beloved desert. No more sucking up water that we don’t have.

Maggy Zanger

Midtown

Equity is not equalityRe: the June 12 letter “Equity.”

The writer says, “the Democratic Party champions equity while the Republican Party champions opportunity.” He continues, “Equity means everyone gets a C … ” and “Equity means all should have equal income … .”

It appears the writer has confused and conflated “equality” and “equity.” Equality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being equal.” Equity is “justice according to natural law or right, specifically, freedom from bias or favoritism.”

It’s that part about “freedom from bias and favoritism” that’s important. Equity means everyone gets the same opportunity to get a decent education, win medals, compete in the job marketplace, buy a home and save for retirement.

Worth noting that one statement by the writer is correct. Yes, “the Democratic Party champions equity” — and for that, I say, more power to them.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Where is that MAGA violence?

President Joe Biden repeatedly refers to the 70 million Republicans and independents that voted for Trump in 2020 as MAGA Republicans. He uses it inferring they are violent right-wing extremists, and Democrats swallow it hook, line and sinker. Other than the Capitol protests on Jan. 6, there has not been any significant MAGA violence. No violence on its first anniversary or second. None after Democrat prosecutor Bragg in New York City indicted Trump and none after Special Prosecutor Smith indicted Trump in Miami.

So where is the Make America Great Again (MAGA) violence that Biden, Democrats and their news media lapdogs have hoped for? MAGA Republicans in Congress peacefully outfoxed Biden on the debt ceiling deal and have passed numerous pieces of legislation. The violence, of course, has come from Democrats, looting and burning across the country during the summer of 2019, causing over $2 billion in damages and dozens of police officers injured. And the angry, violent protests that ensued after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade.

Amanda Blakely

Vail

IRS

On April 19, 2019, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told the Senate Finance Committee he believed it would not be outlandish to think that the actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion on an annual basis. We are not going to close the tax gap if the IRS is always underfunded. No one likes taxes, but our visceral hatred of the IRS and our refusal to resource it does significant financial and political harm to this country. An underfunded IRS allows tax cheats to flourish. How is that acceptable, responsible or even reasonable?

Robert Bishop

East side

Health insurance

United Health Care is our nation’s biggest health care provider. In 2022 they earned profits of 21 billion. About equal to Ford and GM combined. The United States has the highest health costs of the 14 largest economies in the world, we pay more, yet is ranked 38 in world health care, including longevity of life. We have made health care an industry rather than a service. We are good at creating profits but lack far behind in actual care. Any ideas?

Robert Johnson