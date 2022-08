Check out who endorsed candidates for the Nov. 8 general election

Local offices

Clerk of the Superior Court

Gary Harrison (Dem)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Victoria Steele (Dem)

Endorsed by current officials: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero; Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik; Pima County Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Adelita Grijalva

Endorsed by former officials: Former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber; former Pima County Supervisor Dan Eckstrom; former Tucson City Council member Karin Uhlich

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

John Peck (Dem)

Sara Mae Williams (Dem)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 7

Raymond Carroll (Rep)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 8

Kristel Ann Foster (Dem)

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva; Tucson Mayor Regina Romero; Tucson City Council members Lane Santa Cruz, Paul Cunningham, Kevin Dahl, Nikki Lee, Richard Fimbres, Steve Kozachik; state Sens. Stephanie Hamilton (LD-10) and Rosanna Gabaldon (LD-2); state Reps. Domingo DeGrazia (LD-10), Morgan Abraham (LD-10), and Andres Cano (LD-3); Pima County Supervisor and TUSD Board President Adelita Grijalva; TUSD board members Natalie Luna Rose and Dr. Ravi Shah; Sunnyside board member Eva Dong; Amphi board member Matt Kopec; Pima Community College board member Demion Clinco

Endorsed by individuals: Billy Kovacs, District Director CD2; Sierra Yasmanka, Deputy District Director CD2; Katie Bolger, Chief of Staff Ward 3; Ted Prezelski, Management Analyzer, Ward 2

Endorsed by former officials: former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber; former TUSD board member Cam Juarez; former Pima County Supervisor Dan Eckstrom; former Pima Community College board members Sylvia Lee and Mark Hanna; Pat Burns, former 1st Vice Chair of AZ Dems; Paul Eckerstrom, former Dems Chair; former South Tucson Mayor Jennifer Eckstrom; retired Justice of the Peace and state Sen. Paula Aboud; former Pima Dems Exec. Committee Luke Knipe

Constable Precinct 2

Francisco Lopez (Dem):

Constable Precinct 3

No candidates

Constable Precinct 8

Deborah Martinez-Garibay (Dem)

City of South Tucson: Council

Cesar Aguirre

Brian Flagg

Robert Romero

Roberto "Bob" Teso

Susan Teso

Roxanna Valenzuela

Town of Marana: Council

Patrick Cavanaugh

Endorsed by current officials: Town of Marana Council Member Jackie Craig

Endorsed by individuals: Scott Ehrsam, owner of Home Instead Senior Care

Endorsed by organizations: The Tortolita Alliance at Dove Mountain, Pierce Automotive, Marana Citizens, Marana Veterans

Patti Comerford

Mark Johnson

Herb Kai

Tim Kosse

Endorsed by: Town of Marana Council member Jackie Craig;

Endorsed by individuals: Scott Ehrsam, owner of Home Instead Senior Care

Endorsed by organizations: The Tortolita Alliance at Dove Mountain, Pierce Automotive, Marana, Marana Citizens, Marana Veterans

John Officer

Jon Post

Town of Oro Valley: Mayor

Danny Sharp

Endorsed by: Pima County Sheriff's Commanders Association

Joe Winfield

Town of Oro Valley Council

Melanie Barrett

Joe Erceg

Joyce Jones-Ivey

Josh Nicolson

Bill Rodman

Endorsed by: North Tucson Firefighters IAFF Local 3832

Town of Sahuarita Council

Deborah Morales

Tom Murphy

Lora Rodriguez-Nastase

Kara Egbert

Diane Priolo

Arizona Legislature

Legislative District 16

LD 16 Senate Republican

Thomas "T.J." Shope

LD 16 Senate Democrat

Taylor Kerby

Endorsed by: Arizona AFLCIO, Save Our Schools, National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, AEA Fund for Public Education, Stand for Children Arizona, Sierra Club, Human Rights Campaign in Arizona, AFSCME, Our Voice Our Vote

LD 16 House Republican

Rob Hudelson

Teresa Martinez

LD 16 House Democrat

Keith Seaman

Legislative District 17

LD 17 Senate Republican:

Justine Wadsack

LD 17 Senate Democratic:

Mike Nickerson

LD 17 House Republican:

Rachel Jones

Cory McGarr

LD 17 House Democratic:

Dana Allmond

Brian Radford

Endorsed by organizations: Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate, National Organization for Women Arizona, Save Our Schools, Climate Cabinet PAC, Arizona AFL-CIO, AEA Fund for Public Education

Legislative District 18

LD 18 Senate Republican:

Stan Caine

LD 18 Senate Democratic:

Priya Sundareshan

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Pima County Supervisor and TUSD School Board President Adelita Grijalva, state Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, Tempe City Council member and candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission Lauren Kuby; Tucson City Council Member Kevin Dahl, TUSD School Board member Dr. Ravi Shah, Pima Community College Governing Board Chair Cat Ripley

Endorsed by former officials: Former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Bill Mundell; former state representative and Coconino County supervisor Tom Chabin

Endorsed by organizations: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, Arizona AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, Climate Cabinet PAC, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate Distinction, Arizona List, Chispa AZ, National Organization for Women of Arizona, Working Families Party, Lead Locally, Run for Something, Vote Mama, American Youth for Climate Action, Indian American Impact Fund

Endorsed by individuals: Pat Maisch, gun violence prevention advocate

LD 18 House Republican:

Linda Evans

LD 18 House Democratic:

Nancy Gutierrez

Endorsed by organizations: AEA Fund for Public Education, Arizona List, National Organization for Women PAC, Arizona AFL-CIO, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate, Everytown for Gun Safety, Stand for Children Arizona.

Christopher Mathis

Endorsed by organizations: AEA Fund For Public Education, UFCW99, Sierra Club, Arizona Medical Association, Arizona Academy of Family Physicians, Arizona Nurses Association, Arizona Technology Council, Arizona Realtors, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate

Endorsed by current officials: Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson, state Rep. Andrés Cano, TUSD Board Member Sadie Shaw

Endorsed by former officials: Former state Rep. Pete Hershberger, former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, former state Rep. Nancy Young Wright

Legislative District 19

LD 19 Senate Republican:

David Gowan

Endorsed by: County Supervisor Peggy Judd

Endorsed by former officials: Sheriff Joe Arpaio, former state Sens. Russell Pearce and Frank Antenori, former state Rep. Randy Graf, former Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller

Endorsed by organizations: AZCDL PAC (Arizona’s #1 Gun Rights Lobbying Organization)

LD 19 Senate Democratic

No candidates

LD 19 House Republican:

Lupe Diaz

Gail Griffin

Campaign website:

Contact: 520-378-4333

LD 19 House Democratic

Sanda Clark

Legislative District 20

LD 20 Senate Republican:

No candidates

LD 20 Senate Democratic:

Sally Gonzales

Campaign website: None

Contact: sallyannforaz@gmail.com 520-990-8130, no website

LD 20 House Republican:

No candidates

LD 20 House Democratic:

Andres Cano

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva; Pima County Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Adelita Grijalva; Tucson Mayor Regina Romero; Tucson City Council members Lane Santa Cruz, Richard Fimbres, Steve Kozachik, Paul Cunningham, and Paul Durham; Pima County Superintendent of Public Schools Dustin Williams; Pima Community College Governing Board member Demion Clinco; Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board members Eva Dong and Beki Quintero

Endorsed by former officials: former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, former state Sen. Olivia Cajero Bedford, former Pima County supervisors Dan Eckstrom and Ramon Valadez, former Tucson Unified School District Governing Board Member Cam Juarez, former Tucson City Council Member Steve Leal, former Tucson City Council Member Karin Uhlich, former Pima Community College Governing Board Member Sylvia Lee, former Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board Member Buck Crouch

Endorsed by organizations: Arizona Fund for Public Education, Arizona Association of Family Physicians, LUCHA AZ, Arizona AFL-CIO, United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 99, SEIU Arizona Local 48, CWA State Council Local 7026, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate, The Victory Fund, Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Run for Something, Arizona Technology Council, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona

Alma Hernandez

Endorsed by current officials: Tucson City Council members Richard Fimbres and Paul Cunningham; Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe; Constable-Precinct 4 Oscar Vasquez; Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams; SUSD School Board member Beki Quintero; SUSD School Board member Buck Crouch; Pima Community College Board Member Luis Gonzales; state Reps. Daniel Hernandez, Sally Ann Gonzales, Dr. Macario Saldate, César Chávez, Diego Espinoza, Mark Cardenas, Kirsten Engel, Reginald Bolding, Ken Clark, Tony Navarette, Dr. Geraldine Peten, Ray Martinez, and state Sen. Andrea Dalessandro

Endorsed by organizations: Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, Arizona List, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, Arizona Federation of Teachers, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate, Arizona Association of Realtors, Greater Phoenix Chamber, Arizona Technology Council, Young Democrats of America, Jewish Caucus, Arizona Nurses Association Political Action Committee, Arizona Medical Association, AZ Pipe Trades Local 469, AEA Fund for Publication Education, The BLOC Party, Stonewall Democrats of Arizona

Legislative District 21

LD 21 Senate Republican:

No candidates

LD 21 Senate Democrat

Rosanna Gabaldon

LD 21 House Republican:

Consuelo Hernandez

Endorsed by organizations:

Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Endorsed by current officials: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva

Manisha Bewtra

Endorsed by organizations: The Working Families Party, Arizona Education Association Fund for Public Education, Arizona AFLCIO, Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, Arizona NOW PAC, Arizona List, The Climate Cabinet, Common Good

Legislative District 23

LD 23 Senate Republican:

Gary Garcia Snyder

LD 23 Senate Democratic:

Brian Fernandez

Campaign website: no website

LD 23 House Republican:

No candidates

LD 23 House Democratic:

Jesus Lugo, Jr.

Endorsed by: AEA Fund for Public Education, CWA, Planned Parenthood

Mariana Sandoval

Endorsed by current officials: Martin Quezada, Arizona state senator and Pendergast Elementary board member; state Sen. Raquel Terán; Denise Garcia, Cartwright Elementary School District Governing Board Member and Maryvale constable; Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board member Devin Del Palacio; David Sandoval, Peoria Unified School District Governing Board member and state Senate candidate in LD 28; Fowler Elementary School District Governing Board Member Francisca Montoya; Cartwright Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar Lawlor; Steve Gallardo, Maricopa County Supervisor and Phoenix Union School Board member; Glendale Elementary School District Governing Board Member Monica Gallardo Pimentel; Phoenix Elementary School District Governing Board Member Carmen Trujillo Endorsed by former officials: Mary Kay Utecht, former Agua Fria Union High School District Governing Board member Endorsed by organizations: United Food and Commercial Workers Union, AZ Pipe Trades Local 469, Congress of Industrial Organizations and American Federation of Labor, AFSCME, LUCHA, Arizona Nurses Association PAC, Southwest Carpenters, Save Our Schools, Arizona AFL-CIO Endorsed by individuals: Leticia & Lino Robles, lifelong educators

Statewide offices

Governor

Republican:

Kari Lake

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene; state Sens. Nancy Barto, Wendy Rogers, Warren Petersen, Sonny Borreli; state Reps. Joseph Chaplik, Teresa Martinez, John Fillmore, Travis Grantham

Endorsed by former officials: Former President Donald Trump; General Michael Flynn; Ric Grenell, former director of national intelligence; former Trump assistant Peter Navarro; former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; Tom Homan, former director of ICE; former state Sen. Russell Pearce; former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Endorsed by organizations: Arizona Fraternal Order of Police, Republican National Hispanic Assembly, Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association, Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs

Endorsed by individuals: conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza; former Trump advisor Kimberly Guilofoyle; My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell; actor Dean Cain; conservative political commentator Brandon Tatum; Luke Mosiman, chair of Maricopa County Young Republicans; radio host Larry Elder, former Trump official Kash Patel, conservative activist Scott Presler, Dr. Mike Ward; Harrison Rogers, Freedom Key Society founder Harrison Rogers; Lindsey Graham, "The Patriot Barbie;" VoteStand founder Gregg Phillips, conservative advocate David Lara, former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, #WalkAway campaign founder Brandon Straka

Democratic:

Katie Hobbs

Endorsed by current officials: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero; Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey; state senators Lisa Otondo, Lela Alsto, Sean Bowie, Lupe Contreras, Kirsten Engel, Rosanna Gabaldon, Jamescita Peshlakai, Martin Quezada, state representatives Diego Espinoza, Mitzi Epstein, Myron Tsosie, Cesar Chavez, Andrea Dalessandro, Pam Powers Hannley, Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Endorsed by former officials: Former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, former Avondale mayor and Maricopa County supervisor Marie Lopez Rogers

Endorsed by organizations: Planned Parenthood Arizona; Emily's List; Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona; Arizona National Organization for Women PAC; UFCW 99; Teamsters 104; UNITE HERE Local 11; Arizona Education Association; Arizona State Association of Letter Carriers; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Arizona; Arizona State Council of Machinists and Aerospace Workers; American Federation of Teachers Arizona; Fund Her

Secretary of State

Republican:

Mark Finchem

Endorsed by individuals: Maj. General (Ret.) Vernon B. Lewis; My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell; former Army Intelligence Captain Seth Keshel, Straight Talk Sedona host Brian Sussman

Endorsed by current officials: Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Arizona Rep. Leo Biasiucci, AZ Corporation Commission Commissioner Jim O'Connor, Michigan state Sen. Patrick Colbeck; Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase

Endorsed by former officials: former President Donald Trump; General Michael Flynn; former AZ senate president Russell Pearce; former Graham County Sheriff Richard Mack; Peter Navarro, former director of trade and manufacturing policy for president Trump; Kash Patel, former Chief of Staff to the acting secretary of defense for President Trump; Jenna Ellis, former senior legal advisor and counsel to President Trump; former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik; Jim Marchant, former Nevada state assemblyman and candidate for Nevada for Secretary of State; Anthony Kern, former AZ State Rep and Current House candidate,

Endorsed by organizations: Republicans for National Renewal; Restore Liberty; Arizona Republican Assembly: Western Pinal County Chapter; Conservative Freedom Lovers of Casa Grande; Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic

Democratic:

Adrian Fontes

Endorsed by individuals: Former Planned Parenthood President/CEO Bryan Howard; Former Planned Parenthood Arizona Public Policy Director Michelle Steinberg; Marlene Woods, spouse of former AZ Attorney General Grant Woods; Former Arizona Democratic Party Chair Dr. Harriet Young; Former House of Representatives Candidate Eric Kurland; Community Organizer and Environmental Leader Ginger Sykes Torres; David Lucier, President/CEO, AZ Veterans & Military Leadership Alliance

Endorsed by current officials: Congressman Raúl Grijalva; State senators Sean Bowie and Sally Ann Gonzalez; State representatives Brian Fernandez, Mitzi Epstein, Lorenzo Sierra and Andrea Dalessandro; Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo

Endorsed by former officials: Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon; former Flagstaff city council member Mel Hannah; former State Rep. Steve Farley; Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker; Dennis K. Burke, former United States Attorney for Arizona and former chief of staff to former Arizona governor Janet Napolitano; Alan Stephens, former state Senate majority leader and co-chief of staff to Gov. Napolitano; former Pinal County Attorney James P. Walsh; Former Arizona Democratic Party Chair Don Bivens; Shannon Scutar, lobbyist and former advisor to Gov. Napolitano

Endorsed by organizations: IBEW Union; National Organization for Women (AZNOW PAC); VoteVets; Latino Victory Fund; Carpenters Local 1912; American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees; Communications Workers of America; Roadmap for Progress; Chicanos Por La Causa Action Fund PAC; Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Recognition; National Democratic County Officials; LiUNA! Building America; AFL-CIO; Teamsters Local 104

Attorney General

Republican

Abraham Hamadeh

Endorsed by individuals: Commander Kirk Lippold of the USS Cole (Ret.), Seth Leibsohn, radio host and author; Dr. Mike Ward

Endorsed by current officials: U.S Sen. Rand Paul, state Sen. Wendy Rogers

Endorsed by former officials: President Donald Trump; Ric Grenell, Trump's acting Director of National Intelligence; Robert O'Brien, Trump's National Security Officer; Kash Patel, Trump's Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense; Chris Miller, Trump's Secretary of Defense; Lyle Tuttle, former Maricopa County Republican Chairman; former Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle; former Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller

Endorsed by organizations: The National Association for Gun Rights PAC, FreedomWorks, Republicans for National Renewal, Arizona Republican Assembly, Veterans for America First,

Democratic

Kris Mayes

Endorsed by:

Treasurer

Republican

Kimberly Yee

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko; state senators Nancy Barto and Sine Kerr; state represenativse Frank Carroll, John Kavanagh, Kevin Payne and Leo Biasiucci; Cochise County Treasurer Cathy Trawick; Graham County Supervisors John Howard and Danny Smith; Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett; Graham County Treasurer Mary Bingham; La Paz County Supervisor Holly Irwin; Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen; Yavapai County Treasurer Chip Davis; Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius; Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox; Maricopa Constable Lennie McCloskey; Camp Verde Mayor Dee Jenkins; Litchfield Park Mayor Tom Schoaf; Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn; Camp Verde Mayor Dee Jenkins; Glendale Councilmember Lauren Tolmachoff; Pima County Treasurer Beth Ford; Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord; Pinal County Supervisor Stephen Miller; Prescott Constable Ron Williams; Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy; Wellton Mayor Cecila McCollough; Marana Mayor Ed Honea; Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady; Prescottt Mayor Phil Goode; Safford Mayor Jason Kouts; Kingman Mayor Jen Miles; Dewey-Humboldt Mayor John Hughes; Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta; Youngtown Mayor Michael LeVault; Prescott Valley Councilmember Brenda Dickinson; Sierra Vista Councilmember Gregory Johnson, Marana Councilmember Herb Kai, Glendale council members Ian Hug and Joyce Clark; Goodyear Councilmember Laura Kaino; Safford Councilmember Michael Anazola; Sierra Vista Councilmember William Benning; Glendale Councilmember Ray Malnar; Flagstaff Councilmember Regina Salas; Buckeye Councilmember Michelle Hess; Kingman Councilmember Sue Ann Mello Keener; Goodyear council member Wally Campbell; Goodyear Vice Mayor Brannon Hampton

Endorsed by former officials: former U.S. Rep. Barry Goldwater, Jr.; former Acting ICE Director Tony Pham; former U.S. Education Assistant Secretary Bill Evers; former Arizona Treasurer Ernest Garfield; former Arizona Treasurer Bart Fleming; former Arizona Treasurer Dean Martin; former Arizona Treasurer Elliott Hibbs; former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Bob Burns; former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jeff Hatch Miller; former State Senate President Tim Bee; former state Sen. Darden Hamilton; former state Sen. Linda Gray; former state Sen. Jack Harper; former state Sen. Rick Murphy; former state Sen. Sue Donahue; former state Sen. Toni Hellon; former state Rep. Drew John; former state Rep. Jay Lawrence; former state Rep. Marian McClure; former state Rep. Sam Crump; former Glendale Mayor Elaine Scruggs; former Fountain Hills Mayor Linda Kavanagh; former Superior Mayor Michael Ong Hing; former Prescott Mayor Pro Tem. Billie Orr; former Central Arizona Project Chairman Gayle Burns; John Wentling, former Vice-President of Arizona Citizens Defense League, Dr. Vicki Alger, member of President-Elect Trump’s Education Agency Action Team

Endorsed by individuals: Arizona Citizens Defense League Presiden Dave Kopp

Endorsed by organizations: Arizona Firearms Trade Association, Inc.

Democratic

Martin Quezada

Endorsed by: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, Unite Here Local 11

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Republican

Tom Horne

Endorsed by individuals: Margaret Garcia Dugan, Jennie Paperman and Kim Fisher, former Republican primary election candidates for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction; author Jennie Paperman, Douglas Hester; Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, founders of Childhelp; Gina Naccarato, bone marrow transplant nurse; Lonnie and Martha Ostroml small-business owner Hayden Holland; business executive Chuck Houtz; Sharron and Ray Naccarato; retired teachers Martha Ostrom and Johanna Haver; small-business owner Marie Ralston; Donna and Jim Mullen; Marie Ralston; Haydon Holland; Kathleen M. Cummings; Pat and Kathy Feeney; Judy Redman

Endorsed by current officials: state representatives Judy Burgess and David Cook

Endorsed by former officials: Maricopa Countty Sheriff Joe Arpaio; Joyce Haver, former vice president of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council; Rep. Bob Thorpe

Endorsed by organizations: Grassroots Tea Party, Gold Canyon Republicans Board

Democratic

Kathy Hoffman

Endorsed by:

Mine Inspector

Republican

Paul Marsh

Endorsed by:

Democratic:

No candidates

Corporation Commissioner

Republican

Kevin Thompson

Endorsed by: Jon Willis, CEO of Freespace; Barbara Parker; Jo Martin; Judah Nativio

Endorsed by current officials: Congressman Andy Biggs, Commissioner Jim O'Connor, Commissioner Justin Olson, state representatives Jacqueline Parker, Jake Hoffman, Ben Toma, Travis Grantham, Walt Blackman, Neal Carter, Rep. John Kavanaugh, David Farnsworth and Quang Nguyen; state Sen. Warren Petersen; Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat; Pinal County Supervisors Cheryl Chase and Jeff Serdy, Gilbert town council member Scott Anderson; Chandler Council member, Terry Roe; Surprise Mayor Skip Hall; Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey; Chandler Vice Mayor Mark Stewart; Phoenix City Council Member Sal Diciccio; Chandler City Council Member Renee Lopez; Queen Creek Council Member Jeff Brown; Apache Junction Council Member Braden Biggs

Endorsed by former officials: Honorable Jill Norgaard, LD-18

Democratic

Sandra Kennedy

Endorsed by:

Federal offices

U.S. Senate

Republican

Blake Masters

Endorsed by individuals: Tucker Carlson, Peter Thiel

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, U.S. representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Banks, Madison Cawthorn

Endorsed by former officials: President Donald Trump, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien

Endorsed by organizations: The Club for Growth PAC

Democratic

Mark Kelly

Contact info:

Endorsed by:

Congressional District 6

Republican

Juan Ciscomani

Endorsed by: Cochise County Border Rancher John Ladd, Tucson car dealer Jim Click, philanthropist Humberto Lopez, WakeUp Tucson host Chris DeSimone, faith leader Paul Parisi; Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group Executive Director George Scott

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, state Rep. Teresa Martinez, Graham County Supervisor John Howard, Pinal County Supervisor Jeff McClure, Pinal County Supervisor Steve Miller, Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland, Casa Grande Council Member Jeff Lavender, Marana Mayor Ed Honea, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, U.S. Rep. GT Thompson

Endorsed by former officials: Former Graham County GOP Chair John Rhodes, former Sierra Vista Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray, former Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Dr. Randy Groth, Amb. (ret.); Robert C. O’Brien, National Security Advisor to President Trump; U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl

Endorsed by organizations: Congressional Leadership Fund, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Young Gun, Associated Builders and Contractors, National Association of Home Builders, National Border Patrol Council, AgPAC of the Arizona Farm Bureau, Arizona Builders Alliance, Arizona Police Association, Pinal Central, Southern Arizona Home Builders Association (SAHBA)

Democratic:

Kirsten Engel

Endorsed by individuals: JoAnna Mendoza, USMC Gunnery Sergeant (ret.)

Endorsed by current officials: U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, Congressman, U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, Pima County Supervisor, Sharon Bronson, state representatives Kelli Butler and Andrés Cano; Tucson City Council Member Paul Cunningham; state representatives Domingo DeGrazia, Mitzi Epstein, Melody Hernandez; state senators Rosanna Gabaldón, Christine Marsh, Lisa Otondo and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton; TUSD Governing Board Member Natalie Luna Rose, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Endorsed by former officials: U.S. Rep. Ron Barber; state senators George Cunningham and Jamescita Peshlakai; Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, Pima County Supervisor Betty Villegas

Endorsed by organizations: Emily's List, Moms Demand Action, Vote Mama, Moms Fed Up, Elect Democratic Women, CWA, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99, Southwest Carpenters, Her Time, Sierra Club, LCV, Democrats Work For America

Congressional District 7

Republican:

Luis Pozzolo

Endorsed by: