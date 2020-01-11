Fitz's Opinion: Let's examine America's greatest military strategist

—Don Trump

Chapter 9: Generals:

“If a great leader (me) lacks military service due to a condition such as, say, bone spurs, is it wise to declare openly he is smarter than all of his generals? Yes. Because, unlike his stupid generals, he evaded service with wile and cunning. And connections.”

—Don Trump

Chapter 11: Tactics

“It is always a smart move to provoke enraged religious fanatics in the middle of a 3,500,00-square-mile smoldering ammo dump. Nothing there but sand. Before attacking your enemy do not bother studying your enemy or his region. Trust your gut. There is great wisdom and insight in my gut.”

—Don Trump

Chapter 12: Leadership:

“Some believe all warfare is based on deception. This is fake news. All leadership is based entirely on deception.”

—Don Trump

“Be unpredictable. Be unreliable. Be impulsive. Be anything but a Kurd.”

—Don Trump