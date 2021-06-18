Fitz's Opinion: We have our shame: 136 Apache massacred in 1871

At sunrise the mob entered the canyon and slaughtered, mutilated and scalped 136 Aravaipa Apache women and children. Only eight were men. The intended victims, the men, were away from their families, hunting.

John Wasson, editor of the Arizona Citizen, had fanned the flames of hatred for the “worthless” troops at Camp Grant and called for the end of the “savage” Apaches. Our highest peak in the Tucson Mountains is named after after the man, a fitting honor, I assume, for mass murderers.

Sam Hughes was sorry he couldn’t be there with his pals for the slaughter but provided the mob with carbine rifles, water and supplies. Lee and Oury had parks and streets named after them.

What sounds startled the Apache mothers awake that morning? The thumps of bludgeoned skulls? The crack of Sam Hughes’ rifles? The shrieks of the mothers as their babes were torn from them and, according to eyewitnesses, dismembered?

Their village was leveled. Twenty-eight small orphans were taken by the mob as slaves.

President Grant was horrified.