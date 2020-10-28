Letters to the Editor

Time to listen
to the children
According to Webster’s New World Dictionary, the literal definition of the word “lie” is “to make a statement that one knows is false, especially with intent to deceive.”
Another way to understand the word is the connotative meaning which relates to an individual’s subjective and cultural associations, usually bringing forth an emotional response.
Overhearing the family’s discussion about the current political environment and leader, our grandchild whispered, “and he lies.” I wondered how a child could comprehend that lying is so wrong that he cannot say the word out loud while the president of the United States has no problem continually manipulating us with his misleading and deceptive statements, also known as his lies.
By the way, our grandson is 6 years old and wise beyond his years.
Joyce Miller
Foothills
GOP is losing voters to COVID-19
The Republicans are wondering why they are losing the senior vote. One way to look at it is that 225,000 people have died from the virus and the majority of these people were seniors. The seniors are also afraid of going out (myself included), so they will not go out to vote. With the president doing his best to frighten seniors from voting my mail, they are losing faith in him.
A reason they are losing suburban women is partially based on losing parents and grandparents to the virus.
Another reason coming up is the low Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase for this year. While expenses have gone up, our buying power is dropping.
James McLin
East side
Biden in office doesn’t inspire confidence
Well, it looks like Donald Trump has worn out his welcome in our country and his tenure as president is coming to an end, much to the chagrin of the media. This sad part is that the other candidate, Joe Biden, is a 47-year politician that has an empty legacy, with no outstanding accomplishments. His running mate ran for president earlier this year and struggled as she had no real grasp of our country’s current issues, until she finally dropped out of the race.
That being said, we already experienced eight years of the Obama/Biden leadership and I am not looking forward to more of the same.
William Robbins
West side
Barrett, faith
and the Constitution
Re: the Oct. 24 article “Barrett’s fundamentalism is most certainly an issue.”
In his opinion piece, Gil Shapiro expresses his concern about how Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith might affect her fitness for the Supreme Court. He writes that, among other things, Catholics are told to consider “climate change as unimportant and irrelevant because only God can control the climate.”
I’m not sure where Mr. Shapiro gets this. But it’s not the view of this Catholic, and it’s certainly not the official view of the Vatican or of U.S. bishops.
It is unfortunate, though, that Judge Barrett was allowed to get through her hearings without even saying if she would agree with the plain meaning of the Constitution or federal statute. She refused to say whether voter intimidation is a crime, which it is, or whether a president can delay an election, which he cannot.
This refusal is stunning, given Mr. Trump’s recent statements, and is enough to disqualify her from a Supreme Court seat.
Tom Chulski
Green Valley
Take it from F. Ann: Mail-in voting is safe
Kudos to F. Ann Rodriguez and her team at the Pima County Recorder’s Office. My husband and I have been voting by mail for years and never had a problem. This year was a bit different, since my husband can no longer sign his own name. We completed our mail-in ballots, but I had to sign for my husband.
Three days after mailing them from our own mailbox, the county recorder’s office called to inquire about my signing for him. When we told them the reason, they said they would make a note in my husbands’ file so they wouldn’t have to call again. Talk about efficiency. Anyone worried about voting by mail shouldn’t be.
Hope Keimon
Southeast side
Bravo to New York Times and Daily Star
Re: the Oct. 26 article “Out of work in America.”
I just read every word of every interview in this amazing feature. My eyes were opened to a view of life outside my limited retiree bubble. What a great collaboration with The New York Times and 12 other news outlets. I appreciated the running narrative on the lives of folks across the country as they figure out how to navigate all that’s going on for them in the last few months.
I was impressed and moved by the resiliency of the people interviewed. These folks have a lot of courage. They also showed so much hope. Thanks to all the interviewers for their excellent reporting. Please find a way to produce more of this kind of journalism.
Kate Corcoran
Marana
UA should explain itself about COVID-19 testing
Re: the Oct. 25 opinion “UA should COVID test students living off campus.”
Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik is, in my estimation, one of the best minds we have in the Old Pueblo. His op-ed was informative and compelling. He had previously requested the mayor and City Council to adopt a resolution that the UA should require all students, not just those living in on-campus housing, to have tested negative before taking part in classes.
The university apparently did an end-run before the council meeting, urging a “no” vote. They suggested such a requirement might hurt recruiting, might look bad (“optics”) and might be unconstitutional. Kozachik says the city attorney has already affirmed the legality of mandatory testing.
The vote failed. What? Do we really need to continue to be ridiculed on the national news for not adequately managing the pandemic when there are still things we can do better? Is this not the time to be more proactive in limiting the spread of this virus?
Mary Naig
Foothills
Pope Francis just doing what Jesus would
What did Pope Francis say, when did he say it, and what did he mean? The Catholic Church and social conservatives are trying to walk back his statement on civil unions because of their perception that the institution of marriage, one man and one woman, will be threatened. Pope Francis clearly stated that homosexuals are children of God and, as such, have a right to a family.
Jesus associated with those in his society that lived on the margins; the poor, those who were socially isolated, people who were misunderstood and condemned. The male-dominated church still relegates women to roles of support and service. If women are not yet fully incorporated at every level within the church, what hope is there for those who are still marginalized by society to be fully embraced by the church?
When will the church decide to not only embrace the teachings of Jesus, but to act as Jesus would, never afraid of love?
Tillie Bee
Midtown
Continuing to build
on Affordable Care Act
After watching the many debates and discussions about health care, it’s easy to say that Arizonans deserve access to quality, affordable health care when they need it, where they need it. Unfortunately, a one-size-fits-all health-care system like the public option threatens that goal. Under the public option, American workers could end up paying thousands of dollars more in payroll taxes only to see access hampered.
That is because government-controlled health-care insurance systems would increase financial losses on America’s hospitals, which are already taking a serious hit due to COVID-19. This could force many of the at-risk hospitals serving our underserved communities to scale back services, lay-off staff or shut their doors altogether.
As a result, patients would be forced to endure longer waiting times just to get the care they need. Our health-care system has improved by leaps and bounds since the Affordable Care Act was passed. We should continue building on that.
Robert Uribe
Southeast side
Police being put
in no-win situation
Mayor Romero received citizen complaints about having off-duty police officers provide security at Tucson election voting locations. The police would be “intimidating” and it is “voter suppression.” Yet the Pima County recorder says she hired the officers because of security fears voiced by the volunteer poll workers.
So the mayor determines (how?) that the workers safety is subservient to voters “feelings.” The police are being demonized to the point where it is becoming detrimental to those people who want police protection. Portland and Minneapolis are experiencing real delays in 911 emergency response times as a result of the police quitting their jobs, retiring and taking medical disability leave. A citizen lawsuit has been filed in Minneapolis by minority citizens. Voter intimidation and suppression issues can be worked and resolved without demonizing the police and without affecting the safety of poll volunteers. How about trying to reach a middle ground here?
The police profession is an honorable one and we should encourage people to be in the police uniform.
Jerry Bich
Oro Valley
University of Arizona should fire Miller
There is overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UA started in 1964 as a freshman, continued as a grad student, then as an employee for two years and a devout sports fan. I watched games in McKale Center the first year it opened. I had season tickets in part of those decades since 1964.
The destruction of my school’s basketball program that reached such wonderful heights under Fred Snowden, Lute Olson and even initially under Miller makes me sad and extremely angry at the coaches who have done these terrible deeds.
The University of Arizona should fire Miller now, right now, and start rebuilding during this coronavirus-impaired season and during however many seasons the Arizona Wildcats will have a restricted number of scholarships and will be prohibited from competing in postseason tournaments. Waiting for the hearings to proceed only prolongs the pain.
Go -Cats.
Ricardo Small
Northeast side
