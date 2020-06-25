Letters to the Editor

Enough beds
for the dying
Just saw a photo of a lung that had been removed from a young COVID-19 patient in Chicago. Wonderful that there was a bed available for her. Things could have been very, very bad.
Let’s give a shout out to our great Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and thank him for his assurance we will have ample hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
Oh, wait. He didn’t say anything about having spare lungs available. Probably just an oversight.
Albert Cox
Southeast side
Remote work may hollow out cities
As remote working from home becomes more prevalent (acceptability and productivity are key), questions arise about the future of cities. Cities were created necessarily by the advent/expansion of commerce and centralization of business resulted. Now, due to the coronavirus, some businesses and enterprises are finding their financial interests may be best served by remote workers. If effectiveness and efficiency are not compromised (obviously this needs to be monitored and evaluated), why wouldn’t it be in the business’s or enterprise’s interest to structure the workforce to accommodate the new reality?
Three of my children are working from home and adjusting to it. Its newness is uncomfortably challenging. None of them like it. Gallup says 59% of workers would prefer to work from home. Imagine what that means to the cities of the world. Less office space rentals, fewer restaurants and bars, fewer car miles and traffic jams. Just imagine.
Remote work may do to cities what the internet is doing to brick and mortar retail stores.
Bernie Bennett
East side
Haul Pancho Villa
to the landfill
I understand the sentiments for removing statues and monuments that celebrate a dishonorable period in our country’s history. I totally agree with the letter writer who advocates for getting rid of the Pancho Villa statue from its place of honor in downtown Tucson. As I navigated the area for work and play, I could never figure out why Tucson erected a statue of a criminal who crossed the border and killed American citizens.
I get that Mexico gifted it to us, but I think it’s time for a relocation. There are some nice spots down by the Los Reales landfill which would seem much more appropriate. I’d be happy to help! I have plenty of time these days; let me know!
Milo Borich
Northwest side
Wear a mask,
save a life
My elderly parents moved into an assisted living facility when I was no longer able to provide the daily care they needed. Until the Center for Medicare Services mandated a lockdown in March, I visited them about four times per week. I understand that lockdown was for their safety. I am grateful to the caregivers who have kept their unit COVID-free.
My father died two weeks ago. I had not seen him for 11 weeks. My mother, who has dementia, is now alone, afraid and confused. She is quickly declining due to isolation and fear.
Wear a mask. Do it for lonely, old people who are wondering why they can’t see their families. We owe it to them to get this pandemic under control and end their isolation as quickly as possible.
President Trump’s colossal failure of leadership stole my time with my father in his final weeks. Trump’s sycophant, Gov. Doug Ducey, is complicit. But thank goodness the stock market is recovering.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Kindness is
true greatness
I’m thinking of life and what counts. Years ago, when I was teaching third grade, we took a day to consider what we wanted to be in life. Of course I heard great careers, to be a pilot, a firefighter, a policewoman, doctor, lawyer and others. At the end of the discussion, I asked a child who was unusually quiet in everything he did. He said, “In my whole life, I just want to be kind.” The class grew quiet and I thought, “what a gift.”
In our lives today, is this too much to ask of our fellow human beings? Every person in this world responds to kindness.
When the suffering is over, I hope we don’t forget.
Alice Treiber
Midtown
Mosher has experience to be county attorney
There are hundreds of felony-level domestic violence cases currently pending in Pima County — cases of strangulation, stalking, kidnapping, assault and murder against intimate partners and family members. I prosecute domestic violence cases and supervise attorneys who do the same. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have watched the number of domestic violence cases increase dramatically.
Domestic violence is a serious problem in Tucson and Pima County. We need a county attorney who understands the nuances of prosecuting these cases, who understands the high lethality of these cases, and who has experience to address these issues now.
Jonathan Mosher has that experience. For 15 years he has prosecuted violent crimes including domestic violence. He has worked for years to empower victims, protect the community and hold abusers accountable. When it comes to prosecuting domestic violence, we cannot afford to elect someone without any experience.
I will be voting for Jonathan Mosher in the Democratic primary on Aug. 4. I hope you will do the same.
Joseph Ricks
Midtown
Targeting politicians’ homes is disgraceful
My name is Jason Huaraque and I am chairperson of the Barrio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Association. I have always believed in the importance of the voice of citizens within the democratic process. With the Marine Corps I was able to travel to other countries and witness how these liberties were being denied by dictators and autocrats.
I know that whether I believe in other’s opinions or not, it is my responsibility to defend these rights.
I cannot defend the actions of a specific group of protesters in Tucson. They believe that it is within their rights to give out the address of our mayor and to descend upon her home and her family and children with their protest. This is a vile and disgusting practice, and it works against the rights outlined in the First Amendment to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress. BSCNA formally condemns these actions.
Jason Huaraque
Southwest side
UA law professor impressed by Conover
Pima County needs real criminal justice reform. We need a leader who can bring smart, fiscally sound justice reform. That is why I support Laura Conover, a real reformer for Pima County attorney.
I have been a clinical professor at our own Rogers College of Law for 23 years. As my student, Laura impressed with her brains, her honesty and integrity. She continues to amaze me with her leadership, her high ethical standards, and her passion for fair justice.
Some demean Laura’s candidacy — offering the stale nonsense that only a career prosecutor can be county attorney. Incumbents and chosen successors overuse that cliché to keep things just the way they are. It is good that people did not listen when we elected non-prosecutors Janet Napolitano and Bruce Babbitt as Arizona’s attorney general.
So, too, those naysayers would have denied former criminal defenders Abe Lincoln, John Adams, Barrack Obama and Thurgood Marshall. Don’t be swayed. Vote for real reform. Vote for Laura Conover for county attorney.
Paul Bennett
Midtown
Consensus is how
you achieve peace
I’m a Tucson voter who wants to express an opinion about power politics. It takes more than 50%-plus-one to get herd immunity. A narrow majority can’t rule for long when both sides appeal to emotions and bias using debate techniques designed to harvest votes. We’ve seen killing and rioting enough, and have the testimony and pictures to prove it.
The strongest thing we can build is consensus.
Protesters have a slogan, “No justice, no peace,” which can be interpreted as a threat or a biblical text adaptation: (Psalm 84:11) “Kindness and Truth will kiss; Justice and Peace shall embrace.” Rioting, burning and looting won’t protect or serve.
Police have a “motto,” too: to protect and serve. Cruel killing isn’t justice and peace.
Building consensus is powerful. Justice, peace, protecting and serving really help.
We still have a democratic union to build it.
Tony DeJonghe
East side
Let’s keep powder dry this Fourth and next
Every year we endure the tragic results of exploding fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The wildfires, injuries, traumatized veterans with PTSD, terrified and runaway animals and air quality alerts that follow in the wake of these pyrotechnic events should be evidence enough to “call it quits” on this outdated ritual.
The act of setting off or watching fireworks does not make someone a patriot, and with all its now well-known negative effects, it is quite frankly the opposite of true patriotism.
Our nation’s independence was achieved by people who committed genuine acts of bravery and self-sacrifice. Contrast this with our current over-the-top fireworks displays, which only signify our need to be entertained, no matter what the costs.
It’s 2020 and high time to leave our collective bad habits behind us. This is the perfect year to say goodbye to fireworks.
Deb Thompson
East side
Clear choice
for county recorder
Elections in this nation are under attack. False claims of fraud are being made by the highest officials in the land.
Because the office of Pima County recorder is so important to our voter security, it is imperative that F. Ann Rodriguez’s long and excellent service be followed by a qualified, experienced leader. Kim Challender, with more than five years working in that office — especially dealing with elections, budgets and cybersecurity — is the right choice for county recorder. And the only candidate with experience.
This is not a place for on-the-job training; it requires someone ready to hit the ground running on Day 1.
Kim Challender is that candidate. She’s endorsed by Rodriguez and has the experience to ensure safe and secure elections.
Alex Richardson
Midtown
‘Redskins’ name has no place in our society
Currently, the NFL and many of their current and former players are jumping on the racial issues that have been confronting our nation for way too many years of our existence. If they are truly serious about trying to wipe out prejudice and hateful dealings in football, how about getting rid of the team name of “Redskins?”
I never realized how offensive this really is to the Native American peoples of our country. After reading about its origin, I understand how ugly it must be to them. After stealing their source of food, making them move to inferior locations and taking away their customs and language, the least we can do is create a better team name for one member in the NFL.
Is the big business of pro sports up to real change? Or is it just temporary news to appease all concerned?
Edward Mancini
Green Valley
