Letters to the Editor

Feds need
to mask up, too
Re: the Dec. 4 article “Border Patrol must do more in fight against COVID.”
Kudos to Cindy Bujanda for her opinion piece appealing to CBP for better pandemic precautions and practices. I agree, this is a hostile and dangerous situation for the health and well-being for many at the border. Border officials are disregarding CDC guidelines in their interactions with people like Cindy, and yet enforce CDC policy toward those fleeing persecution, using U.S. Code: Title 42 to justify indefinite border closures to asylum seekers. Hypocrisy?
Masks are also not being worn by security personnel at the Tucson ICE office, where I go to post bonds so community members can be released from immigration detention. Not wearing masks was justified by this response: “This is not a public place; we’re closed.”
In fact it is a public place; members of the public must go inside to post bonds. I urge all U.S. officials and their contractors to respect COVID precautions.
Sarah Roberts, RN
West side
We should always help ones in need
Re: the Dec. 5 letter “Star needs conservative counterweight.”
In reading Dr. James Stewart’s letter to the editor in last Saturday’s issue, I’m certainly glad to hear that he does “not have to look for handouts even in this time of coronavirus.” May that be because he is making a good deal of income because of the coronavirus (just asking)?
Regardless, I would hope that we as a country will always look out for those in need, especially without making judgment. I can’t help but wonder, if Dr. Stewart’s house were on fire, would he not call for help?
Candace VerBrugghen
Green Valley
Why didn’t Dems steal everything?
To Mark Finchem and his fellow tinfoil-hat wearers, Kelli Ward and Steve Christy, a question: If the Democrats had technology to steal millions of votes across the country, why wouldn’t they also take the Senate and House?
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Trumpism has
long been with us
The real problem is not Donald Trump, but Trump supporters. Even after the election they remain non-astute, which he cons to perfection.
Of course, some form of Trump-world has always festered in the sad underbelly of American life. It thrived during the Confederacy, slavery, Jim Crow, and the diabolical mantra “Manifest Destiny” (finding a home mostly with Democrats then).
In the modern era, Republicans have succumbed, trashing Brown vs. Board of Education (1954), cheering McCarthyism, resisting integration, undermining civil rights (1964) and voting rights (1965), to this day contriving voter suppression schemes, polluting God’s creation, excusing White House leadership malpractice during COVID-19, and overlooking dangerously immature tantrums by their mobsterlike leader.
Can moderate and liberal citizens convert the hearts and minds of Trump-world conservatives? Unlikely. But we can work ceaselessly at keeping such folks out of positions of responsibility and power. Integrity demands this.
Ron Rude
West side
Vigneto indicative of Trump’s swamp
Re: the Dec. 6 article “Claims lead judge to call for release of records in Vigneto case.”
This article reports that the deputy secretary of the interior brought pressure on Fish and Wildlife department employees to reverse their opposition and to approve the development of a big Trump donor.
Anyone can tell that 20,000 more families will place an unsupportable demand on the already overtaxed water supply in the San Pedro Valley.
I am so glad President Trump was elected to “drain the swamp.”
Jon Sebba
Northeast side
Get vaccine to those who need it most
This vaccination priority, while generally logical, has one major flaw: It won’t save the most lives. COVID does not kill younger people. Many of the people in the early vaccination categories are young people.
So the plan has 30-year-old teachers and bus drivers getting vaccinations while 80- and 90-year-old people go without. I suggest that Dr. Christ’s plan stand, but with one caveat: Nobody under 40 gets an early vaccination.
Gary Blakely
Green Valley
Robust economy will allow for lower taxes
Re: the Dec. 5 letter “Purposeful ignorance harms us all.”
Great letters in last Saturday’s Daily Star! I especially commend Mr. Tim Helentjaris for his observation we citizens aren’t entitled to be “stupidly irresponsible.”
But I would like to address Dr. James Stewart’s missive on conservative thought. While I agree with the goals of limited government, lower taxes and maximum economic freedom, I believe the current Republican approach is misguided. Just not paying for public goods like roads and schools is not the long-term route to lower taxes.
Excellent roads and schools lead to a robust economy, which leads to lower taxes. More education, not less, prevents abortions and makes for better individual decisions, so less government is required. An obvious example: If everyone had masked up early on, shutdowns might not have been necessary.
Dave Bertagnoli
West side
81 million can’t wait to see Trump leave
Dear Mr. President,
You lost. Your elite strike force of overpaid lawyers and investigators is 1 for 53 in court (in front of many conservative and sometimes Trump-appointed judges) for the simple reason that there is no evidence of fraud in the election. You lost because 81 million Americans are exhausted and want nothing else but to see you, your family, your convicted felon friends, your crazy lawyers, your incompetent staff, your succession of wildly untruthful spokespersons, and all the other occupants of the Trump Clown Car in our rearview mirrors.
Please go away now. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
