Letters to the Editor

Peace, hope can be
found in nature
For months we have been dealing with a pandemic. Constantly in the news the number infected and the number of deaths. As a result, unemployment and isolation. This past week in the news: murder, protests, rioting and looting.
After a weekend of following the news and being angry and frustrated, not understanding why this is happening and what I or anyone else can do, I headed out the door to go to work.
As I started to leave I noticed a small beautiful monarch butterfly flitting and fluttering around bushes and trees. I almost left and then I hesitated and spent several minutes admiring. A calm came over me and I realized among the ugliness there is also beauty and hope.
Keep looking for the butterfly.
Mel Feasel
Northeast side
President driving
a wedge between us
Many will write letters condemning the rioters and looters of our urban centers. I will not condemn them as I feel their rage and frustration. I’m old enough to remember “the long hot summer riots of 1967,” as well as the Rodney King riots of 1992. It’s 2020, and we’re back to square one.
Any progress made in racial relations have been systematically wiped out by the Trump administration. Trump has and continues to encourage hateful behavior toward people of color. Our leader has divided this country and stirred up the flames of unrest like never before. We need to get him out of office! While I do not condone violence and destruction, I certainly understand its roots.
Edward Espinoza
West side
Surely the city had
a curfew plan; right?
Tucson City Mayor Regina Romero tweeted after learning about our governor’s curfew declaration, “We have less than 6 hrs to plan ...”
The city’s “plan” had to already be in place. The city has a SOP (standard operating procedure) for almost everything. If there was not plan in place, someone needs to look for a different line of work.
Paul Ostrowski
Southwest side
Training kicks in
for Tucson police
I watched this past weekend’s protests for hours over Facebook live feed and waited in anxious anticipation for another tragedy to occur in my hometown. We have learned lessons.
I was proud and amazed at the patience that TPD officers held as people threw water, spat at them and constantly tried to entice violence between humans. I examined each officers’ face under their Plexiglas protection helmets and wondered if they were tired of standing, thirsty from heat and heavy equipment, and if there was want to lash back in response to the anger. Maybe they did.
Yet, their honor for their job and steadfastness to protect and respect our community was displayed. We have been blessed in Tucson, with TPD Chief Chris Magnus as a leader, to have provided these peace officers with the constant necessary training and resources to honorably serve, protect and respect Tucson citizens.
Mary Dickinson
Midtown
Conover is right choice
to succeed LaWall
I am voting for Laura Conover for county attorney. The county attorney is by far the most influential local office on the issue of how everyday citizens will be policed in their community, our community.
This is the office that decides who, when and how to charge criminal suspects for state crimes up to and including murder. The county attorney in Minneapolis is the one who delayed in charging the policemen who murdered George Floyd and still allows three accomplices to walk free. The county attorney in Glynn County, Georgia, failed to charge the white supremacists who murdered Ahmaud Arbery.
Laura Conover is the reform candidate. Her opponents are both long-term prosecutors who are entrenched in the “protect cops” culture that exists across this nation. Maybe her opponents won’t continue the same old same old. But we cannot afford to risk business as usual in this election. Vote for Laura Conover.
Joel Ireland
Downtown
Trump’s photo-op
was act of weakness
A peaceful protest was held at the gates of the White House. It doesn’t matter why it was held, it was peaceful. Ahead of a public statement, the president cleared that peaceful protest using tear gas and flash-bang grenades fired from lines of troops, police and any other organization he could coerce into action, and then he marched to the nearest church for a photo-op. Is this what a president of the United States should look like? It looks like cowardice to me.
John Petersen
Sahuarita
President takes
pleasure in turmoil
When we woke up hearing Trump had won, we grieved for our country, wondering what was to become of us. Well, we are finding out. ... And it is a whole lot worse than we could ever have imagined. Every day it just got worse, and here we are 105,000 dead, 40 million unemployed, a great depression, and now a pending civil war. Just another episode of Trump TV.
While America burned, Trump tweeted. That’s how history will remember the moment.
Trump doesn’t care about the virus. Dr. Fauci said they don’t even meet anymore. Trump has moved on to bigger and better things, enjoying the turmoil and unrest he has created. It gives him power. He cares about no one or anything; it’s just all about him. He is incapable of anything else. We are descending into something which is not what America is supposed to be.
Ron Bunge
Benson
Support bill to address
our nursing home crisis
Sadly, too many nursing homes do not have enough professional nursing staff (i.e., registered nurses) to adequately care for the residents who live there: Often only one RN is on duty in nursing homes, and then for only eight hours each day.
The pandemic put a spotlight on nursing homes, many of them due to the inadequate staffing, as I have witnessed as a Ph.D.-prepared RN researcher. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is convening a panel of experts called the Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes. Also, legislation is being introduced that could provide a minimum 24-hour RN coverage for skilled nursing facilities, a first step to ensure that crisis management can be implemented and crises be prevented. Now is the time to act: Contact Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, and Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Raúl Grijalva and ask them to support the bill, the Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act of 2019 (S.2943/ H.R. 5216).
Janice Crist, Ph.D., RN, FAAN
East side
Someone tell Trump
about Kent State
I’m sure the “commander in cheat” has no memory of Kent State (too busy celebrating bone spurs) and the true loss from the student deaths. It matters little in that he has no concept of compassion or truth. Maybe someone, not anyone he can fire, should tell him about that dark day.
I was stationed in Ohio (military haircut giveaway), and I was not welcomed. It was better than being called a “baby killer” and spit at in San Francisco when I came back from the war, but not much.
My only hope is the peaceful protesters will not be harmed. I also pray that the looters and rioters come to their senses and realize the damage they are doing.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
Trump, GOP keep
proving me wrong
When Donald Trump was elected president four years ago, I told my wife that “when his decisions result in the deaths of Americans, the Republicans will turn against him.” I was wrong. Over 100,000 American deaths later, Republicans still support him.
When we watched Third World dictators use their police and military forces to suppress and kill their own citizens over the past several decades, I was comforted by the fact that I believed it would not happen here.
I was wrong again. It is now happening here. Maybe not here in Tucson, but certainly in Washington, D.C., and maybe soon across America if Donald Trump has his way.
Donald Trump has reduced the Constitution to the Second Amendment and little else, and too many Americans are OK with that, including far too many who wear a uniform.
Richard Janik
Northeast side
So this is what
fascism looks like
I have heard it said that when fascism comes to America it will be in the form of a cross-wrapped in the flag. On June 1, President Trump spoke of the need to dominate, threatened to use the military against Americans, and had peaceful protesters, who were exercising their First Amendment rights, forcefully removed so that he could stand in front of a church and hoist a Bible above his head.
Domination is the North Star of a dictator, and I agree with conservative editorial writer George Will, who wrote: “Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers.” Repeal and replace him. And his enablers.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Ducey views curfew as a résumé builder
It is not difficult to see how, through consistent actions, Gov. Doug Ducey is planning his future in the Republican Party. He has accompanied/led his entourage from the Arizona Legislature to the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) conventions to discuss and return with preformulated “legislation” to foist upon Arizonians. (This happened recently to the point where the Arizona delegation was accused of violating the Arizona open-meetings law!)
Ducey followed Trump’s direction to minimize the reporting of COVID-19 by trying to limit the research activities of universities and reporting from nursing homes. In this context, I do not think it unusual to see Ducey jump at the chance to announce a weeklong curfew for the entire state to gain favor with Trump.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
President takes us down the rabbit hole
What type of person directs police and military personnel in riot gear to use tear gas, rubber bullets, and horse-mounted officers to forcibly push back peaceful demonstrators so that he can orchestrate a cheesy photo op and add a video to his home movie collection?
A person who must bully, dismiss, divide and deride everyone to make himself feel important. A person in power without the ability to listen, to consider opposing ideas, or even just to tolerate differences. A person who strives to promote chaos rather than generate calm, and who claims to understand currency, but appears at a loss to comprehend human compassion.
This man has led us off the path carved out by our country’s founders and down a rabbit hole into a crazy, bizarre, society where nothing makes sense. I fear that our democracy will not survive if such a person is allowed to remain in office another four years.
Mike Byers
East side
