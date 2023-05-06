The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In a recent flurry of Guest Opinions and Letters to the Editor Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has come under heavy criticism for failing to put some meaningful dollars into supporting Tucson’s Climate Plan and implementing climate mitigation projects. Writers accuse TEP of making non binding big promises while at the same time failing to legally commit real help with Tucson’s declared climate emergency.

TEP customers are feeling the squeeze of climate change. We are the 3rd most warming City in the U.S.; we have bad air quality-graded “F” by the American Lung Association; we have dwindling water sources; and we have lockstep increases in crime and homeless camps as climate catastrophes exacerbate income inequality. We need help in mitigating inevitable climate disasters and diasporas.

So we turn to the City for help. But the City doesn’t have that kind of money. And as I write this the Federal funding for climate mitigation (Inflation Reduction Act) is wobbly as politics threaten to gut the Act and financially default the USA.

So we turn to TEP, our energy supplier and self proclaimed good Tucson citizen with a PR megaphone and promises of a green and renewable energy future.

But TEP can never be our climate savior. Despite good local people working, decisions are made much higher in the food chain. It is only beholden to shareholders not Tucson. It responds only to quarterly earnings not climate catastrophes. It’s not that the local TEP folks don’t care, it’s just that TEP has no conscience. It just does what is required to maintain a semblance of goodwill in line with its profit expectations.

It’s just a company not a sentient being. Our hue and cry for climate mitigation actions are met with PR spin because that’s what companies do to maintain that semblance of goodwill. It’s really just business. If the level of climate disaster here reaches a level that affects TEP’s bottom line then and only then will TEP take action.

At times that strategically means sprinkling dollars into the local communities for goodwill, and at times it means making small contract concessions. TEP is pretty much legally obligated to fight any inroads into its bottom line — and could otherwise be successfully sued by its shareholders.

Here’s another reality checkpoint. Your overworked and generally under appreciated Council members make $24,000 a year, the Mayor a whopping $42,000. The CEO (a UA grad!) of the company (Fortis) that owns TEP made $11,000,000 in 2021. Negotiating with TEP is like bringing boxing gloves a gun fight.

TEP can only be dragged kicking and screaming into meaningful climate mitigation projects if the City has sufficient leverage. And that leverage can only arise out of TEP’s concern for its profits. That leverage could spring out of its continuing dismal PR — plenty to choose from here: bloated executive compensation, purposefully misleading PR on renewable energy percentages, decades of unkept promises, etc. — could spring out of an existential threat like Tucson starting its own electrical utility — or could spring out of a concern (mostly unfounded) that Community Choice Energy could become legislatively enabled in Arizona.

So where does the climate buck stop if not with TEP? Well, Shakespeare said it best through J. Caesar: “The fault dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves … ” Stop electing legislators and Commissioners based upon party affiliation and instead elect them on how they will address the climate emergency we now face. The current legislature wouldn’t even allow Community Choice Energy Bills to get past Committee. The current Arizona Corporation Commission has a majority of climate change do nothings. Start there — after you Vote No on 412.