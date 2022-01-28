Local Opinion: Labor shortages go far beyond burger joints

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A recent Arizona Daily Star editorial cartoon highlighted one of the most devastating current realities, showing a couple walking by a fast-food restaurant entitled Two Guys Burgers & Fries. The woman observes, “This employee shortage is worse than I thought.“
In case someone does not understand the humor, there is a restaurant named Five Guys, meaning this fictional establishment had to downsize to remain open. Luckily, the real Five Guys is still retaining its name, but if it is representative of almost every other restaurant, it is struggling to be fully staffed.
The downsizing of all service industries from restaurants to department stores to small family-owned businesses due to labor shortages is well documented. While the inability to attract and retain qualified employees has been exacerbated by COVID, the pandemic itself is only one factor contributing to staffing difficulties. Unfortunately, even if COVID infections drop significantly, the difficulty in being adequately staffed will not be remedied without a major overhaul of how to bring sufficient numbers of potential workers to even apply.
As disturbing as it is that these businesses are closing at record rates, or reducing hours, or having to provide huge raises in pay — deserved as those pay increases are even in a nonpandemic age — the loss does not endanger the very health and welfare of every resident in every community large and small. It is the similar alarming labor shortages in areas such as teaching, law enforcement and health care that literally will change the very fabric of America as we once knew it — even if COVID would, as once promised, magically disappear.
According to the American Nurses Association (ANA), more registered nurse jobs will be available through 2022 than any other profession in the United States. Arizona’s lack of nurses and other health care providers including primary care physicians, is growing daily as noted frequently in the Star.
The teaching shortage in Arizona, especially in rural areas, has also been widely documented. A survey by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association found that schools were able to fill only 1 in 5 vacancies with fully certified teachers this year. The teaching shortage itself has been a decade in the making, so COVID in and of itself cannot be blamed.
What might not be understood so well is that this labor crisis is national. Even offering salary increases and recruitment bonuses is not going to bring that nurse who just cannot stand another Iowa winter to work in Tucson, or the teacher in Indiana who simply cannot find a position because there are more qualified teachers than there are openings in that state, to a small rural Arizona community just to have a job as an educator. Indiana has its teacher shortages as well.
Law enforcement as a profession is woefully understaffed with vacancies growing far faster than the ability to fill positions. Michael Weinman, director of government affairs for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, called the shortage of police officers “a crisis across the country.” And rest assured, if it is a crisis in big metropolitan cities where there used to be far more applicants than positions, it is even more of a concern here in Arizona.
Gov. Doug Ducey recently instituted an enticement for certain state workers by providing pay raises of between 10 and 20%. It will be interesting to see if this makes a difference in retaining state employees, but it most certainly has to help. If Gov. Ducey offered the same pay raises to health care workers, teachers, those who work in social agencies, law enforcement or county probation, then perhaps these areas would have a chance to retain those who might be considering retirement or resignation.
At this junction, keeping workers in these occupations would be at least a stopgap measure. That may be the best we can hope for.
Kathy Scott is a longtime educator and freelance journalist. She lives in Nogales, Arizona.