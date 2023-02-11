The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We told you so.

On May 19, 2016, then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law SB1248, giving the state control over cities to regulate puppy-selling pet stores. In doing so, Ducey was mighty generous to Companion Pets, Inc. (CPI), the operator of Arizona pet stores Animal Kingdom and Puppies ‘n Love. But he and his legislature majority harmed Phoenix, Tempe, and Tucson that had anti-puppy mill ordinances in place. This strong-arming shunned local voice and adoption-only models that would have given rescues and county shelters promising, desperately needed opportunities to adopt out homeless animals within communities. That decision still hurts consumers and facilitates animal cruelty.

In a Dec. 16, 2022, announcement from Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office, the State and CPI Pres. Frank Mineo entered into an Assurance of Discontinuance (in plain speak, “I promise to stop what I have been doing”) after the State investigated CPI for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. CPI agreed to pay $120,000 in restitution to compensate affected consumers. The order also mandates actions designed to better protect customers where SB1248 has failed, e.g., origin of puppies, claims made about identity and designation of breeders, and severing ties with breeders cited by the USDA for “direct violations” under the Animal Welfare Act.

Conservatively, it takes the sale of about 40 pet store puppies to offset a $120,000 “penalty.” CPI reportedly sells 6,000 dogs annually, mainly from brokers and out-of-state breeders.

According to The Humane Society of the United States, “Suppliers of pet store puppies are largely puppy mills — commercial facilities that mass-produce puppies for sale without adequate attention to their physical, behavioral, or psychological needs.”

Best Friends Animal Society states, “When you buy a puppy from a pet store or on the internet, you’re most likely supporting a puppy mill, which is a ‘factory farm’ for dogs.”

So, why does Arizona allow these operations?

Our lawmakers bowed to CPI, the National Federation of Independent Business, and their lobbyists.

In Doug Ducey’s May 19, 2016, letter to Secretary of State Michele Reagan, in which he touted his signing of SB1248 and its banning of humane local ordinances, Ducey wrote, “I would never, ever support any business operation that would endanger dogs and subject future generations of puppies to health risks and defects. That is not a business model welcome in the state of Arizona.”

Well, Mr. Ducey, that is precisely the model of cruelty and fraud you gave us. But HB2340 can fix this error by repealing SB1248 and helping people, puppies and pets.

We are now telling the Arizona Legislature yet again.

Pass HB2340 into law.