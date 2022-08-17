 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: School voucher expansion means less for public schools

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This summer, the Arizona Legislature expanded eligibility for government-funded school vouchers to every student in the state, regardless of their family’s income or ability to pay for private school tuition. Hailed by Gov. Ducey as “the most expansive school choice legislation in the nation,” the universal expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program heralds a drastic shift toward greater public funding of private schools.

Families who obtain an Empowerment Scholarship Account receive 90% of the state funding that would otherwise go toward their child’s public school. The families can then spend those funds on tuition for private school, uniforms or other school-related items. In turn, the public school in the child’s community does not receive state or local funding for that student. Families considering whether to apply for an Empowerment Scholarship Account might not realize that each account diverts funds away from their public school.

People are also reading…

The expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program comes at a time when our district schools are understaffed and under-resourced. The Arizona Daily Star recently reported that TUSD, Tucson’s largest school district, will begin staffing some classes with third-party providers due to a shortage of teachers. And TUSD is not the only one with teacher shortages. School districts across Pima County have started the school year with numerous unfilled positions.

District schools are a vital resource that our families and communities depend on. Despite the availability and prevalence of school choice options in Arizona, the vast majority of students attend a district public school. As TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo recently reported, enrollment in TUSD is up this year, with many students returning to district schools after homeschooling or attending charter schools.

District schools are here for all of us. District schools educate most of the children in our communities, and these children will grow to become the next generation of Tucsonans. Furthermore, district schools are here for every family — even those whose children are homeschooled or attend private school — as a reliable school option in case their chosen school does not work out. TUSD’s increasing enrollment numbers demonstrate that families across Tucson continue to rely on district schools to be available for their children, even with increasing school choice options that families might consider.

The universal expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 24. Families, including those who can already afford private school tuition, will be considering whether they want to apply for one of these school vouchers.

This choice may be appealing to many families. Private school costs can be steep. But there is a cost to obtaining an Empowerment Scholarship Account, too — one that comes at the expense of the public schools in our communities.

Diana Newmark

Diana Newmark is an associate clinical professor of law at the James E. Rogers College of Law, University of Arizona. She directs the Education Advocacy Clinic.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: What would Washington think of Trump?

Local Opinion: What would Washington think of Trump?

OPINION: "Here is where the rubber hits the road locally. His big lie has hoodwinked Arizona’s Goldwater Republicans. Now, he demands everyone take a loyalty oath to his person — not the Constitution," writes Tucsonan Kenneth Mowbray. 

Local Opinion: Watch out for irony, karma and hypocrisy

Local Opinion: Watch out for irony, karma and hypocrisy

OPINION: "For an example of staggering hypocrisy and potential karma, consider Merrick Garland. He was nominated by Barack Obama in March 2016 for a Supreme Court position, seven months before the election. Mitch McConnell decided to not give Garland a hearing. Why? 2016 was an election year," writes Green Valley resident Paul McCreary. 

Terry Bracy: Trump, Biden 2nd terms would be study in contrast

Terry Bracy: Trump, Biden 2nd terms would be study in contrast

OPINION: "So there you have it: two potential future second terms, a study in contrast. One potential path for our nation is the quiet, patient and highly effective competence which for the first part of the Biden administration has put America back on track. The second is the chaos, scandal and division of a restored Donald Trump eager to roll back gains for working people and turn our civilian military into his personal junta," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Local Opinion: Don't take voting for granted

Local Opinion: Don't take voting for granted

OPINION: "Today, I find myself wondering just how many of us would be willing to undergo and tolerate the inequities and dishonor that that woman had to suffer in order to have the right to vote," writes Tucsonan Robert Nordmeyer

Local Opinion: Shipping containers won't solve immigration issues

Local Opinion: Shipping containers won't solve immigration issues

OPINION: "If the American people knew the facts regarding the political football game that takes place along the southern border line of scrimmage during election cycles, then maybe the narrative would be elevated to a debate on the reality of the situation, and perhaps a concerted effort could be made to do something proactive to deal with human migration," writes Myles Traphagen, borderlands program coordinator for Wildlands Network in Tucson

Local Opinion: The water buffalo in the room

OPINION: "It’s no wonder the levels of Lake Mead and Lake Powell have plummeted. It is clear that a great deal more water is legally allocated than exists, or is likely to exist in the near (and possibly long-term) future," writes Richard C. Brusca, a research scientist at the UA. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News