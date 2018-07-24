Name: Sergio Arellano
Race: CD 3
Party affiliation: Republican
Statement:
My name is Sergio Arellano and I am born and raised in Tucson, AZ.
My parents are from Sonora Mexico and I am 1st generation American. At the age of 17 I joined the U.S Army to serve my country as a form of gratitude to this nation for allowing my parents to be here thanks to President Reagan’s amnesty. I went on to serve honorably for 10 ½ years before leaving the Army due to combat sustained injuries.
Nationally, every 26 seconds 7,000 students drop out of school, our school dropout rate is triple the national average in CD3. In CD3 the unemployment rate is also 4 times the national average. To say this district is in dire need of jobs and better educational / vocational opportunities is an understatement. Every day in this Nation 22 veterans commit suicide. For Fiscal Year Y2019, Congress requested only an appropriation of $198 million for Veterans’ suicide prevention. In the same Bill, Congress requested $18.5 billion for unauthorized immigrants’ health care. Recently, Congress once again raided the social security surplus of $2 Trillion to fund the defense welfare of other nations; Money seniors worked hard for to finance their golden years with and money Congress claims doesn’t exist.
Congress is out of control, we need to elect people who have a fresh point of view and new ideas. Someone that is willing to work with both sides of the aisle to get the funds and representation where it is due.
Why is Sergio Arellano the only choice for the Republican nomination? Because I overcame the adversities of growing up in Arizona’s 3rd District, I want everyone to have the opportunity like I did, to achieve their American dream and prosper. My name is Sergio Arellano and I am asking for your vote.