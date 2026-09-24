TV
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
FS2 — Women: Western vs. Port Adelaide
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Benedict at Tuskegee
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Liberty at Coastal Carolina
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Memphis at USF
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
4 p.m.
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SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
BTN — UCLA at Rutgers
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — Presidents Cup
MLB
9:30 a.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.
MLBN / DBACKS.TV / Rockies.TV — Arizona at Colorado
4:15 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Atlanta
7:10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
NFL
5:15 p.m.
Prime Video — Atlanta at Green Bay
NHL PRESEASON
4 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.
NHLN — Utah at Vegas
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. Norway
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf: Costa Rica vs. Curaçao
TENNIS
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul, Singapore WTA, Chengdu ATP
WNBA
4 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Connecticut
5 p.m.
USA — Indiana at Minnesota
7 p.m.
USA — Las Vegas at Phoenix
RADIO
NFL
5:15 p.m.
1290-AM — Atlanta at Green Bay
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)