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The Pima College men’s soccer team earned an at-large bid and will join the Pima women’s team at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

The men’s and women’s events will both take place in Huntsville, Ala.

The Aztecs women’s team (17-0-2) will be the No. 4 seed and will play in Pool D. Their pool games will be against No. 9 St. Charles (Mo.) CC on Sunday and vs. No. 5 Pearl River (Miss.) CC on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Both games start at 4:30 p.m. Tucson time.

The Pima men’s team (12-3-1) is the No. 9 seed and will also play in Pool D. The Aztecs play No. 4 Iowa Lakes CC on Sunday and No. 5 Madison (Wisc.) College on Monday, Nov. 16. Both contests start at 4:45 p.m. Tucson time.

All games will be livestreamed on the NJCAA YouTube page.

— The Pima women’s team won the Region I/West District title last week with a 2-1 victory over visiting Phoenix College in double overtime. Ava Dagnino scored the game-winner after an assist from Mckenna Baker in the 102nd minute. The Aztecs were down 1-0 before Alyssa Allan scored her team-leading 19th goal in the 32nd minute.

Men’s basketball

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs held off host Cochise College 101-98 in overtime on Friday in Douglas to improve to 3-0.

Patrice Mpouli hit the go-ahead free throw in OT with 2.2 seconds left. He missed the second attempt, but got his own rebound and scored as time expired.

Isaiah Hill had 35 points in the win, hitting 6 of 12 from 3-point range. He added five assists and three steals. Mpouli finished with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.