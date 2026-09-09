TV
COLLEGE GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — Folds of Honor Women’s Final
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Folds of Honor Men’s Final
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
SECN — North Carolina at Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
4 p.m.
ACCN — Missouri at Louisville
5 p.m.
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SECN — Miami at Florida
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Stanford
ACCN — Texas at SMU
FIBA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
11:30 a.m.
truTV — Qualification Round, Teams TBD
MLB (NATIONAL)
10:10 a.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit
1 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Seattle
4:15 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Atlanta
7 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
NFL
5:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Seattle
SOCCER (U.S.)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Apple TV — MLS: Orlando City at Atlanta, Charlotte at Montréal, Columbus at D.C. United, Nashville at Toronto
5 p.m.
Apple TV — New England at N.Y. City FC
5:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Colorado at Austin, Inter Miami at Chicago, Real Salt Lake at Houston, Dallas at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Red Bull New York at LAFC, St. Louis at Portland, San Jose at San Diego, LA Galaxy at Vancouver
SOCCER (INTERNATIONAL)
5:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: New Zealand vs. Italy
8:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: United States vs. Japan
9:45 a.m.
Paramount+ — Champions League: Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Barcelona, Viking FK vs. VfB Stuttgart
Noon
Paramount+ — Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool, Arsenal vs. Napoli, Slovan Bratislava vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray vs. Sporting CP
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. / 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
RADIO
MLB
4:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at Kansas City
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)