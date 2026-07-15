TV
SOCCER
11 a.m.
FOX / Tele / FOX One — Semifinal: England vs. Argentina (FIFA World Cup)
WNBA
9 a.m.
WNBA League Pass / CW Seattle / Prime Video-Seattle / CW26 — Seattle vs. Chicago
9 a.m.
WNBA League Pass / Spectrum Sports Net / Victory+ MIN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
4 p.m.
USA / KPIX+ / WTHR Channel 13 — Golden State vs. Indiana
RADIO
TUCSON TALK
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7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All times Pacific — Schedule subject to change and local blackout restrictions